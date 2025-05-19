Rob Gronkowski twins with GF, Camille Kostek, at ex-Patriots cheerleader's 2025 SI Swimsuit launch party

Rob Gronkowski joined his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, at the launch party of the 2025 SI Swimsuit. On Sunday, former NFL star Larry English's wife, Nicole, shared a post recap of her lavish party for the renowned magazine. She shared a few snaps with her husband and also with friends.
Rob Gronkowski and Camille also attended the party and posed with Nicole and her husband. Camille Kostek reshared the post on Instagram without any caption.
For the outing, Rob Gronkowski and Camille donned matching white outfits. Kostek, an ex-Patriots cheerleader, also featured in the 2025 edition of the SI Swimsuit. She shared her look for the magazine on Instagram last week.
For the 2025 edition, Camille Kostek shot about 12,000 feet high in the Swiss Alps. Sharing the pictures, she wrote on IG:
"12,000 ft up in the Swiss Alps at 10 degrees with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for my 8th year!!!!!!!! I LOVE IT HERE ❄️🇨🇭DREAM SNOW SHOOT ACHIEVED!!"
Camille Kostek features in the magazine in a stylish all-white outfit in the snowy mountains. She wore a shiny bikini top, pairing it with an oversized fur jacket and plain white pants, and also wore white shoes.
Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend sends a sweet message on his birthday
With Rob Gronkowski celebrating his 36th birthday on May 14, his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, celebrated the big day by sharing an adorable post for her beau. She posted a video with the NFL star from their vacation.
Sharing the short clip, Kostek wrote:
"I love doing life with you ❤️ happy birthday my love @gronk"
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek met at a charity event in 2013 and have been together since then, making their relationship public in 2015. They met when the former NFL star was playing for the New England Patriots while she was a cheerleader for the team.
He played for the Patriots until 2018 before announcing his retirement. In 2020, he returned to the NFL and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he played until 2021 before retiring for good.
