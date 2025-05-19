Rob Gronkowski joined his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, at the launch party of the 2025 SI Swimsuit. On Sunday, former NFL star Larry English's wife, Nicole, shared a post recap of her lavish party for the renowned magazine. She shared a few snaps with her husband and also with friends.

Ad

Rob Gronkowski and Camille also attended the party and posed with Nicole and her husband. Camille Kostek reshared the post on Instagram without any caption.

Rob Gronkowski twins with GF Camille Kostek at ex-Patriots cheerleader's 2025 SI Swimsuit launch party/@camillekostek

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the outing, Rob Gronkowski and Camille donned matching white outfits. Kostek, an ex-Patriots cheerleader, also featured in the 2025 edition of the SI Swimsuit. She shared her look for the magazine on Instagram last week.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

For the 2025 edition, Camille Kostek shot about 12,000 feet high in the Swiss Alps. Sharing the pictures, she wrote on IG:

"12,000 ft up in the Swiss Alps at 10 degrees with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for my 8th year!!!!!!!! I LOVE IT HERE ❄️🇨🇭DREAM SNOW SHOOT ACHIEVED!!"

Ad

Camille Kostek features in the magazine in a stylish all-white outfit in the snowy mountains. She wore a shiny bikini top, pairing it with an oversized fur jacket and plain white pants, and also wore white shoes.

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend sends a sweet message on his birthday

With Rob Gronkowski celebrating his 36th birthday on May 14, his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, celebrated the big day by sharing an adorable post for her beau. She posted a video with the NFL star from their vacation.

Ad

Sharing the short clip, Kostek wrote:

"I love doing life with you ❤️ happy birthday my love @gronk"

Ad

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek met at a charity event in 2013 and have been together since then, making their relationship public in 2015. They met when the former NFL star was playing for the New England Patriots while she was a cheerleader for the team.

He played for the Patriots until 2018 before announcing his retirement. In 2020, he returned to the NFL and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he played until 2021 before retiring for good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know