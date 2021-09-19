"Call Ditka, Coach Nagy" - Rob Ninkovich shares Bears fans' message with Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been under immense pressure before. He was the head coach who moved up to draft Mitch Trubisky ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Although the Bears have made the playoffs in two of the three years that Matt Nagy has been the head coach, Bears fans expect more from their franchise and their head coach. A missed field goal in the 2018 playoffs and an inefficient offense in the 2020 NFL playoffs (led by Nagy and Trubisky) has Chicago Bears fans up in arms and ready for a change.

Presently, there may be more pressure on Matt Nagy than he's ever experienced before. In an attempt to right the wrong of drafting Mitch Trubisky, the Chicago Bears (again) moved up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select former Ohio State University standout quarterback Justin Fields.

Matt Nagy has a tall task ahead of him this season

Matt Nagy currently has veteran Andy Dalton starting at the quarterback position ahead of Fields. This brings back bad memories, for Bears fans of Trubisky, Jay Cutler, Mike Glennon, and Rex Grossman to name just a few. The quarterback position in Chicago has been a revolving door since...well, since the days of Sid Luckman (1939-1950).

Former New England Patriots linebacker turned analyst Rob Ninkovich feels the pain of Bears fans. As a guest on the sports morning show "Get Up," Ninkovich used a very creative method to get the message across to Matt Nagy.

The Return of "Da Bears"

In the 1980s, on the live sketch and variety show "Saturday Night Live," there were skits about Chicago Bears superfans and their love for the team, the sport, and legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka. The Chicago Bears won the 1985 Super Bowl under the direction of Coach Ditka, so he remains highly coveted by Bears fans and in Bears folklore as well.

The skits were simple with a straightforward message: Chicago Bears fans showing their love for all things Bears but especially Coach Ditka. Rob Ninkovich used his knowledge of the famous SNL skit and used it to invoke a letter (a fake one at that) that is "supposedly" from Chicago Bears' superfans to Matt Nagy.

One of the most important quotes from the "superfans letter" was as follows (and in a Chicago-an accent): "Call Ditka, Coach Nagy. You will use his powers to take the Bears to Super Bowl 55."

"If you get Ditka, and the Bears and Fields on the field, their unstoppable force will take them all the way to the Super Bowl." @ninko50 has a message for Matt Nagy from the Bears' superfans:



The "letter" was about 50 seconds in length but besides a good laugh, there was a method to the madness. Chicago Bears fans would like a new coach and also to make the switch to Justin Fields at quarterback.

