Novak Djokovic recently made tennis history, something that is becoming more common for him during his legendary career. This time it was at Roland-Garros during the 2023 French Open on the iconic red clay. He won the major tournament, defeating Casper Ruud in the final match, captruing his 23rd career grand slam. He now sits alone at the top of the leaderboard for most career slams.

Many professional athletes and celebrities were quick to congradulate Novak Djokovic on his epic achievement. One of them was former NFL player and current broadcasting analyst Robert Griffin III. The former quarterback took his praise of Djokovic another step forward, stating that this makes him unquestionably the greatest male tennis player of all time.

Here's what RGIII posted to his personal Twitter account following Djokovi's victory in the 2023 French Open:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Novak Djokovic is the Greatest Male Tennis Player of All-Time. The debate is OVER"

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Novak Djokovic is the Greatest Male Tennis Player of All-Time. The debate is OVER Novak Djokovic is the Greatest Male Tennis Player of All-Time. The debate is OVER https://t.co/dxLB3sXclb

While Robert Griffin III has served as a professional analyst for the NFL, college football, and Track & Field, he's also apparently a huge tennis fan. He had no problem stating with full conviction that Djokovic sits alone in the male tennis GOAT debate. If basing the argument on numbers alone, it's hard to disagree that he's now separated himself from the pack.

Novak Djokovic makes a strong case for the tennis GOAT

Novak Djokovic

With his victory at Roland-Garros during the 2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic broke a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most career slams by any male tennis player. His 23rd slam also ties him with the legendary Serena Williams, trailing only Margaret Court's 24 for the most ever by any tennis player.

The victory over Ruud also places Djpkovic back into first place in the world tennis rankings. He has held the No. 1 spot for an incredible 387 weeks, more than any other player in history. He also became the first man in tennis history to win each of the major tournaments at least three times.

He has now won the French Open and U.S. Open three times each. He also holds the all-time record with 10 Australian Open titles to go along with seven at Wimbledon, trailing only Roger Federer who won the champiosnhip in England eight times.

Novak Djokovic is also still at the top of his game as he's halfway through the 2023 major season having won both slams so far this year. Steffi Graff is the last tennis player ever to win a calendar slam when she did so 25 years ago in 1988. Rod Laver is the last male to do so in 1962 more than 50 years ago. Djokovic will look to make even more history as the 2023 season marches on.

Poll : 0 votes