Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos suffered a devastating 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. This was a historically bad loss for the AFC West team, and head coach Sean Payton faced a lot of criticism.

Instead of taking the blame for the loss, Payton instead pointed out things on how Wilson could have been better against the Dolphins. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III didn't like what the Broncos head coach said and came in defense of the veteran quarterback, who played fairly well.

Here's what Griffin said:

"As the head coach Sean Payton has been pointing the finger at everybody else except for himself. When they got 70 points put on them by the Miami Dolphins and he had to go to his press conference, he decided, no, I'm not going to sit here and take the bullets for the team."

"When his quarterback, Russell Wilson, actually played pretty good. He talked about how he can't get plays in from the sideline. But the bottom line is for Sean Payton to do everything that he's done to Russell Wilson, when he came in the door, he was trying to make it seem like he was not the problem."

"When you play a quarterback like Russell Wilson, who has won a Super Bowl and is a Hall of Famer, when you treat him the way that Sean Payton has, it just feels to me like he doesn't want him to be his quarterback."

There is no denying that Russell Wilson has played considerably well this season. The Broncos' defense has been horrible this season. So far in three games, they have given up a total of 122 points, and no team can win games with that level of poor display from their defensive unit.

As a result, Sean Payton needs to address the big issue first, which is his defense and not the quarterback.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos need to win in Week 4

Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins

The Broncos will face the Chicago Bears in Week 4, and that is a must-win game for them. The Bears have arguably been the worst team in the NFL so far, and if the Broncos lose to them, things could get ugly for them.

In three games this season, Wilson has thrown for 791 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions with a passer rating of 99.5. Going up against a bad Bears defense in Week 4 will provide a great opportunity for the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback to have a big game and silence his critics.

