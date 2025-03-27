Robert Griffin III drops cryptic post on LeBron James after NBA star takes shots at Stephen A Smith on Pat McAfee Show

Former NFL star-turned-analyst Robert Griffin III shared a cryptic message about LeBron James after the LA Lakers superstar sat down with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee on Wednesday's edition of his eponymous show. The four-time NBA champion touched on multiple topics, including the Luka Doncic trade, his altercation with Stephen A. Smith and even his relationship with Michael Jordan.

Shortly after the tell-all interview was aired, Griffin shared his thoughts about the conversation on social media, although they weren't very clear.

"Lebron James out here playing chess," he wrote on X.

Robert Griffin III later broke down what he meant by the initial message and pointed out what stood out the most to him about James' interview.

"Sensational interview. Spoke freely. Cleared some things up. Promotes the return of his podcast. Claps back at Stephen A. Smith on his terms I mean Lebron didn’t have to do this interview, but he definitely won some people over with it," Griffin wrote.

LeBron James announced Wednesday morning that his "Mind the Game" podcast was coming back, with Steve Nash replacing JJ Redick as his co-host.

James showed a different face during his conversation with McAfee, which allowed him to speak freely on several topics, including his recent altercation with Stephen A. Smith.

"He’s like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now," James said about his confrontation with Smith during a game this month.

"It started off with [Smith saying], ‘I didn’t want to address it. I didn’t want to address it. I wasn’t going to address it, but since the video came out, I feel the need to address it.’ Mother— are you kidding me? If there’s one person that couldn’t wait until the video had dropped so you could address it, it was your a—. Like, seriously?"

Additionally, James discussed his love for football, calling it his first sport.

LeBron James reveals he grew up idolizing NFL legends

LeBron James touched on his fanatism for American football, explaining how much he enjoyed watching several NFL stars during his youth, including Deion Sanders.

"You guys know my love for the sport of football ... Football is my first sport," he said. "Man, my first love. You know, I grew up a big-time prime time Deion Sanders fan, big time Eric Metcalf fan, too. ust grew up, just always loving the sport.

"Man, like, you know, seeing, you know, you know, Jerry Rice and you know, and you know, seeing some of the old clips of like, Walter Payton sweetness, and, you know, seeing Barry Sanders... I remember my mom buy me a pair of Barry Sanders sneakers, you know?"

The LA Lakers superstar was close to transitioning from the NBA to the NFL during the 2011 lockout season. He had played football during high school before picking basketball to pursue a professional career.

Fans will never see how good James would have been in the NFL, but many think he would have killed it.

