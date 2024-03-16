Robert Griffin III pinpoints "perfect spot" for Justin Fields if Bears trade QB

Justin Fields remains stuck in limbo, as the Bears quarterback was not moved at the kickoff of free agency. Big trades have been made since the start of the week (looking at you, Keenan Allen), so there remains a chance he could be moved soon. If that happens, at least one former quarterback has gone public with his preference.

Taking to Twitter/X, Robert Griffin III named the Pittsburgh Steelers as the desired destination. The team just moved on from Kenny Pickett and with Russell Wilson now the lone starting option for the team, adding Fields would fill a need now and in the future.

"Now the perfect spot for Justin Fields is in Pittsburgh. ... Compete with and sit behind Russ for a year, get a reset, and be their dynamic QB of the future," Griffin tweeted.

Per Griffin, the move would set up a quarterback competition for 2024, potentially making Fields learn from Wilson and take over later this year or in 2025. In other words, the Steelers can treat Fields like a born-again rookie quarterback.

However, the question then becomes the price. Fields has reportedly not drawn a market like many believed he would. Entering the offseason, analysts labeled him a bona fide starting quarterback, naming destinations such as Atlanta as potential fits.

When could Justin Fields get moved?

Justin Fields at Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

With free agency now largely over the hump, the number of options has dwindled for Fields. This week, analysts believe the Bears quarterback is valued as a backup. With the Chicago Bears hoping to seemingly get a starting quarterback haul from a trade, things are at a standstill.

However, the NFL Draft and the days following it offer the next big opportunity. With so many rookie quarterback prospects, such as Caleb Williams expected to find homes, the landing spots for Fields will again shrink. That said, it will become much more clear as to who needs a new face at quarterback.

Once that happens and the Bears have their quarterback of the future, it might be that much easier for them to settle on a less-than-initially desired price. However, nothing is set in stone and until that happens, Justin Fields is essentially living with one toe in Chicago.

Will the Bears quarterback have a starting role with any team in 2024?