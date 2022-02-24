"He wants to be a player-GM" - Robert Griffin III reveals Aaron Rodgers' true intentions

Fans and NFL pundits alike are taking sides as to whether or not Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team next season, retire, or play for another contender in the league.

Former Heisman Trophy winner turned NFL analyst Robert Griffin III has also joined the conversation.

The 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year weighed in on Rodgers and his inability to make a firm decision about his future.

"Aaron Rodgers wants to be a player-GM, right?" RGIII said. "He wants to be involved in personnel decisions, he wants them to talk openly and be honest with him and what we got from that meeting was 45 minutes of mostly a waste of time, but he said that they had those conversations. So I don't understand why is he not just making the decision so it doesn't continue to drag out."

RGIII continued to speak on how Rodgers' indecisiveness is causing the Packers to delay making moves in other areas of the team.

"It's causing the Packers to have to wait in other areas and see how they're going to make moves," Griffin said. "I mean, Rodgers is in full-blown Zero Dark flirty mode, right? He's flirting with going, flirting with staying, flirting with the hearts of millions of fans out there. He just needs to make a decision so we can all move on."

The Packers quarterback recently posted a message on Instagram in which he thanked several players and coaches that are close to him as well as thanking Shailene Woodley, whom the quarterback is rumored to have recently broken up with.

Adriana Torres @TorresAdrianaTV The last picture in Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post is this one. He is in every photo he posted except this one.

The Instagram post also included an image of the game that the 2021-2022 NFL MVP missed against the Kansas City Chiefs due to being on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The image showed Packers receivers Randall Cobb and Davante Adams together with an unoccupied space in between them, which appeared to be the two saving a spot for their quarterback.

In his post, the All-Pro quarterback specifically thanked Cobb and Adams for being great teammates as well as friends.

What will Aaron Rodgers decide for next season?

The answer to this question is one that the world awaits as everyone is interested in what the Pro Bowl quarterback will do next season. He has seemingly repaired his image with the Packers' brass and it wouldn't seem like a stretch to remain with the team (as it would have last year at this time).

However, one can also envision the four-time NFL MVP moving on to greener pastures with a team that has the requisite pieces to compete for a title, such as the Denver Broncos or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Then there is the chance that the former Super Bowl MVP could decide to hang up the cleats and retire. While that may seem like a stretch to some, Rodgers has provided breadcrumbs before that many perceived as him considering retirement as an option.

The new league year begins on March 16 and everyone hopes to have answers on or before then.

