Robert Griffin III set to star alongside Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, and Scott Van Pelt in ESPN’s new Monday Night Football crew: Report

The Monday Night Football crew is getting an overhaul, with Robert Griffin III joining Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears. Van Pelt is a longtime ESPN host that a lot of viewers enjoy and the other three bring first-hand knowledge of the NFL to the booth.

All three players were first-round picks, and Griffin III is a former Heisman Trophy winner. They bring a serious wealth of experience from the NFL to the MNF broadcast booth that has been missing in years past.

This will be the first time that SVP is moving into live broadcasting. He usually hosts SportsCenter, but will be taking on the lead role for the NFL's weekly telecast on ESPN. He will likely handle it just fine, especially with three former NFL stars to lean on.

Former Arizona Cardinals standout Larry Fitzgerald is also returning alongside Alex Smith, making for a major cast of characters with insider knowledge about the NFL from their playing days. Not to be outdone, Michelle Beisner-Buck and Adam Schefter will be reporting on the show as well.

This does not preclude the Manningcast. The popular MNF alternative broadcast that features Peyton Manning and Eli Manning with special guests will still happen as planned. This is not available for all games, but the new Monday Night crew will call the games every single week.

Stars headed to Monday Night Football with Scott Van Pelt

Scott Van Pelt has long been an ESPN superstar. His shows are frequently watched for his insights and impressive monologues. There are few in this industry as well-liked as SVP. Now, ESPN is promoting him to one of their most important roles.

RG3 is joining Scott Van Pelt for MNF

They've selected an All-Star supporting cast to make sure his foray into Monday Night Football is as successful as possible. With Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark at his side, this broadcast will have the most NFL experience for any network on television.

