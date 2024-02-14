Robert Griffin III sounds off on tragic shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade: “What are we doing?”

The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to have a great day, but it's all gone to dust now as the team's Super Bowl parade was interrupted by a senseless act by two gunmen, who shot ten victims and killed one person on the scene.

This was supposed to be another great day in Kansas City's history, but once again, gun problems ruined the day and the party for so many people. The fact that people feel insecure about doing anything outside their homes currently highlights how much this issue needs to be addressed.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has reflected on some of the things happening in the country currently, speaking of so many recent incidents that feels like every place in unsafe to go out:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Chiefs parade stopped due to gunshots; one person reportedly killed

The police have released everyone from inside the Union Station, where the gunshots happened around. Many media members who were covering the Chiefs parade spoke about being moved from the place as the police tried to take care of the situation.

A news conference is scheduled to happen at 4:30 p.m. and two people have been taken into custody according to multiple reports. It's sad to see such a great season ending this way, especially as the Chiefs celebrated a feature that hadn't happened in 19 years. But it should evoke a debate about whether there's any place to be safe anymore, because it doesn't look like it.

Robert Griffin III career

Robert Griffin's career did not pan out the way he had hoped. The Washington Commanders orchestrated a massive trade with the Los Angeles Rams for the second overall pick in 2012 to select Griffin, and although he was fantastic in his first year, even winning the Rookie of the Year award, a knee injury suffered in the playoffs altered the course of his career.

An electric quarterback who relied on his mobility to create plays out of structure and operate the read-option designed by Mike and Kyle Shanahan in 2012, Griffin was never able to regain the speed that had made him such a threat.

He also played for the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens before retiring from the league.