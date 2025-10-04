Robert Griffin's wife Grete drops major health update after getting involved in brutal car accident with kids and ex-Commanders QB in Texas

Robert Griffin III's wife, Grete, has shared a major health update about getting into a brutal car accident on Friday. The couple, along with their kids, were heading to Fort Worth, and minutes before they could reach their venue, they were hit by a car from the right side. Their car was damaged in the scary accident, but thankfully, they were saved.

Griffin III shared a few pictures of the brutal accident in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. They were traveling in a black Mercedes, and the vehicle had suffered severe damage.

"Just got in the worst car accident of our lives with my wife and kids in Fort Worth, Texas," Griffin III tweeted. "Scary crash, ricocheted off the highway divider multiple times, blown both front tires. Thankful to God that my wife and kids are safe."

His wife, Grete, reshared the post with a caption:

"Thank God our kids are safe"

Per TMZ, the accident occurred around 11:48 a.m. CT on Friday, and it involved a total of four vehicles. Grete Griffin shared more details about the accident on Instagram by sharing some videos.

She revealed that she was sitting in front with Robert Griffin and then somehow made it to the back seat for the kids and held them. They got out of the car, and luckily, everyone was okay.

Robert Griffin’s wife asks fans to send prayers to a pregnant woman "in one of the cars"

Robert Griffin’s wife, Grete, shared a video on her Instagram story on Friday after the brutal accident, and in the caption, she said that there was a pregnant woman in one of the cars and asked people to pray for her. She shared the video with a long caption that says:

"It ended up being a 4-car crash and a woman in one of the cars was 22 weeks pregnant and she was taken to the hospital so please send some prayers her way."

Robert Griffin's wife Grete Ig story/@gretegiii

Grete Griffin also thanked her fans for their prayers and support during the tough time and shared a video with her husband after the accident in another IG story.

"Thanks for all the prayers and best wishes," Robert Griffin thanked the fans.

She said that Griffin III was cleared by the medical team, and he will be joining the Fox Sports broadcaster team at a TCU and Colorado college football game on Saturday.

