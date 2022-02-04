Robert Kraft was allegedly irate after Tom Brady omitted the Patriots from his retirement announcement

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft released a statement on Tuesday congratulating quarterback Tom Brady on an incredible career. But, according to insiders, Kraft's sentiment in the official statement wasn't exactly indicative of his initial reaction.

The team owner was apparently irate that the quarterback failed to mention the New England Patriots, the fan base, head coach Bill Belichick or even himself in his official retirement release.

Former New England Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson said that Kraft's alleged temper tantrum took place in the Patriots team offices and that it was clearly not the team owner's finest moment.

“I was told earlier tonight that it was an unpleasant day today at the executive offices in Foxboro and that Robert Kraft initially when he first heard the news was very upset. He was screaming and he was yelling and there was a significant temper tantrum that he threw after he read this IG post. So, he was not happy about it in Foxboro, and I’m not surprised.”-Ted Johnson

Tom Brady did post a separate "thank you" to the New England Patriots and the Patriots fan base about three hours after the initial post. It has been said that there were some hurt feelings when Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons.

Did Tom Brady purposely leave Kraft and Belichick out of retirement post?

Patriots nation was not happy when quarterback Tom Brady left in 2020 and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, after two seasons with Tampa Bay, the 44-year-old quarterback officially announced his retirement from the NFL. In his initial post on Twitter, Brady thanked seemingly everyone, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans.

NBC Sports Boston @NBCSBoston According to @Teddyjradio Robert Kraft had a "temper tantrum" after Tom Brady left the Patriots out of his retirement announcement According to @Teddyjradio Robert Kraft had a "temper tantrum" after Tom Brady left the Patriots out of his retirement announcement 👀 https://t.co/JTI6TICAyX

Brady didn't initially thank the team he spent most of his career with. The same Patriots team he took to nine Super Bowls, winning six and helped turn into a dynasty in the 2000s.

Brady even posted a photo of himself in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey taken at Gillette Stadium earlier this season when he played his former team.

Also Read Article Continues below

After 20 seasons, Brady was clearly looking for a change and wasn't done playing just yet, so he signed with the Bucs. Brady could have been making a statement by not mentioning the Patriots as a whole in the first post.

Edited by Adam Dickson