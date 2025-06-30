Robert Kraft draws business motivation from Patriots’ iconic 28-3 Super Bowl comeback

Robert Kraft has been a lifelong fan of the New England Patriots and has been a season ticket holder since 1971. He took over the team in 1994, and in his reign, the Patriots won six Super Bowls. But perhaps their most memorable victory came in 2017.

Ad

Super Bowl LI is synonymous with being the craziest comeback story in the history of the big game. The Patriots met the Atlanta Falcons on February 5, 2017, in the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kraft's men were down 28-3 in the third quarter. Everyone thought it was over for New England.

However, with the help of the game's eventual MVP, Tom Brady, on the attack, the Patriots scored 25 consecutive points to tie the matchup in regular time. In overtime, the Pats got the kickoff due to the coin toss and won the game by scoring a touchdown. This was the first Super Bowl game to be decided in overtime.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kraft recalled the historic comeback and revealed how that mindset helps him motivate employees from his non-football businesses.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"When people believe something is impossible, I go '28-3.'" Kraft said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast."

Check out the entire podcast below:

Ad

Robert Kraft sets high expectations for Patriots in 2025

Despite not being too happy with the Patriots' performance in the past couple of seasons, Robert Kraft has set high expectations for his team in the upcoming NFL season.

Kraft brought in Mike Vrabel as the new head coach and hopes that he can lead the Patriots to a playoff spot.

"Ever since I’ve owned the team, the objectives were for the team to make the playoffs. Because once you make the playoffs, anything can happen,” Kraft said, via MassLive.

Ad

“I think we have experience over the last few decades of seeing how that happens. I know I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but after my family, this team is the most important thing in my life. The bottom line is winning games ... I really think we’re on that path now.”

It'll be interesting to see how far the Patriots go in the upcoming NFL campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.