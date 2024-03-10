Robert Kraft launches $25,000,000 campaign ad against antisemitism during Oscars telecast

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft has been outspoken about his mission to combat the hate directed towards the Jewish community. His "Foundation to Combat Antisemitism" will debut a new commercial during the Oscars broadcast on Sunday evening.

The commercial, entitled, "Neighbors" is based on a true story of a Massachusetts' teenager's bar mitzvah that was interrupted by a bomb threat to the temple.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The commercial goes on to show that a church across the street welcomed the boy and his family in so that they could continue with the bar mitzvah in a safe location.

The commercial is part of a $25,000,000 "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" campaign that Robert Kraft started in 2023. The foundation also aired a commercial during Super Bowl LVIII that featured Dr. Clarence B. Jones, who worked with Martin Luther King Jr.

The foundation and commercial campaign are aimed at raising awareness at the uptick in hate and violence aimed at the Jewish community in recent years.

Robert Kraft met with second gentleman Doug Emhoff to discuss mission against hate

In recent years, hate and bias have led to increased violence across the United States. Robert Kraft continues to do all he can to bring attention in hopes of combatting antisemitism and other bias.

Kraft recently met with the second gentleman of the United States, Doug Emhoff and civil rights leader Clarence Jones also attended the meeting. The three shared their thoughts and ideas of how to combat hate of all races, genders and religions throughout the United States.

Expand Tweet

Emhoff, whose wife is Vice President Kamala Harris, has spent the last few years working to stop antisemitism. Details of the meeting with Kraft, Emhoff and Jones were released but the White House did state that it "emphasized the urgent need to address antisemitic language and harassment."

The New England Patriots' owner's foundation launched the blue square on social media in 2023. Quarterback Tom Brady and Jon Bon Jovi joined Kraft's mission and shared the blue square showing their support of the Jewish community. They encouraged others to post a blue square as well to show their support.