Tom Brady stands up to Jewish hate alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft in $25,000,000 campaign

Tom Brady has been the face of several campaigns over the years, with his most recent one coming alongside New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft has been vocal against antisemitism over the years. The Patriots owner also launched a $25 million campaign titled "Stand Up To Jewish Hate," with the billionaire now roping in the winningest quarterback in NFL history as another face of the campaign.

Kraft, a man of Jewish faith, has time and again spoken up about his battles with antisemitism.

In an interview with CBS, Kraft recalled the first time he faced Jewish hate.

Kraft said:

"It was in high school, and there was a kid. He made a comment. It was laced with expletives, and 'dirty Jew' at the end. It came very close to being a physical fight, and we both were held back."

Where is Tom Brady now?

Brady has been a busy man in retirement.

After calling time on his NFL career in early February, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been constantly making headlines for multiple reasons.

Since his split with Gisele Bundchen, Brady has been spotted with a couple of A-list celebrities as well.

At Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party, he was reportedly spotted lining up shots with Kim Kardashian.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk photos take NFL fans by storm

Most recently, Brady was pictured with Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk.

The two were spotted in a Rolls-Royce, with Brady reportedly seen caressing Shayk's face.

The intense speculation appears to have even stumped longtime Patriots reporter Michael Holley.

On Brady and Shayk, Holley said:

"There's so many Tom Brady rumors. Rumors about who Tom Brady is dating. And I like to tell you that I don't care about this. But what's bugging me is that I do care. When I see Brady trending on Twitter I try to find out who's the supermodel he's dating now and I wind up googling".

So far, neither Tom Brady nor Irina Shayk has confirmed or denied the links. However, Shayk's representatives did flat-out deny an earlier report linking her to the NFL legend after the two separately attended billionaire Joe Nahmad's wedding in May.