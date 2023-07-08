Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady lined up Kendall Jenner’s tequila shots at swanky Hamptons bash: Report

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were in attendance at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons White Party, with the event making a whole bunch of headlines over the past week.

While Brady and Kardashian weren't spotted together, reports and gossip columns promptly began linking the two owing to their recent divorces.

One particular report, however, claims to have details on the pair's meeting in the Hamptons.

An Us Weekly report published this week read:

"Kardashian, 42, carried a bottle of sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila to Brady’s friend group and 'asked them to do a shot' with her, which they did. The reality star 'kept taking shots' throughout the night to get the 'perfect footage' for a photo shoot."

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pipes up on Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian links

It didn't take too long for the report to spread like wildfire in the offseason.

Even ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had something to say about the two.

Speaking on his show this week, Smith said:

"Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian, you know, she's been divorced. They're just friends, ain't nothing going on. My point is, what if it was? Now I don't have problem with that, Tom Brady do your thing bro, I mean do your thing."

He added that if Tom Brady was "getting his groove on," then he doesn't have a problem with that.

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Tom Brady has been upto quite a bit since calling time on his hallowed NFL career.

The retired quarterback purchased a minority stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces majority owned by Mark Davis.

He followed that up with another minority stake in a major sports franchise; this one a little more up his alley.

Last month, Brady confirmed that he was in talks with Mark Davis to buy a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders. While his ownership stake hasn't been formally announced, NFL owners are expected to approve his purchase when the Washington Commanders sale is done and dusted.

Brady also has a pretty nifty gig lined up in retirement, signing a $375 million deal to step into Fox Sports' broadcasting booth from the 2024 NFL season.

