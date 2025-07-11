Robert Kraft reacts as Rob Gronkowski grills Patriots owner about Stefon Diggs and Cardi B relationship

The former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski recently had a fun conversation with his former boss. Gronk invited Patriots owner Robert Kraft on his "Dudes on Dudes" podcast.

Ad

The two talked about a variety of topics on and off the field. However, in the middle of the podcast, Gronk asked Kraft about his favorite rapper of all time.

"Well, it's tied between Jay Z and Meek Mill," Kraft said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After hearing Kraft's answer, Gronkowski asked him about Carbi B, saying that she is dating one of his players, Stefon Diggs. In a playful reply, the 84-year-old stated that he'll have an answer to it after the season, taking a jab at his WR.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"What about Cardi B? She's dating one of your players right now RKK. Ya can't leave her out there," Gronkowski said.

Kraft replied:

"Ask me the question after this season. We'll see hiw that torn ACL performs."

"Dudes on Dudes" posted a clip of the interaction on Instagram on Friday.

Ad

New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs spoils Cardi B with a castle during their European getaway

Stefon Diggs became Prince Charming for Cardi B when the couple visited Europe last month. The New England Patriots star WR surprised his girlfriend by renting an entire castle in the French countryside.

Diggs fulfilled Cardi's dream of visiting a European castle after the latter said that she had never gotten the opportunity to do so. The rapper posted about the castle in an Instagram story.

Ad

"Why this man got us staying in a castle? I'm talking about a real castle," Cardi B said on Tuesday. "Look at this. This is a real f****** castle. He said b**** you want (a) castle? 'I'll give you a castle b****. You'll sleep in a castle b****. It's so crazy."

Expand Tweet

While the couple is having a fairytale-like time in the offseason, it'll be interesting to see how Stefon Diggs performs when the upcoming NFL campaign kicks off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.