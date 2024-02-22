Robert Kraft reveals Gisele Bundchen's outburst at Bill Belichick's treatment of ex-husband Tom Brady

Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bundchen and American football quarterback Tom Brady were together for nearly 16 years and married for 13 years. Bundchen has had an up-close view of Brady's NFL career, and sometimes, she wasn't thrilled with what she saw.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe recently revealed a conversation with Robert Kraft regarding a meeting with Bundchen and Brady in 2018. Although Brady was successful with the New England Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick reportedly wanted to move on and find a new QB.

Kraft met with Brady and Bundchen to discuss the matter, and Bundchen wasn't happy with how Belichick treated her husband. Kraft recalled,

“I heard Gisele say, 'That effin' Belichick, he doesn’t treat my Tommy like a man,'” Kraft said. “I realized how bad the situation was, and I said, ‘Tommy, if you want to go, I’ll work it out so you can go.'"

Kraft was so shocked by Bundchen's comments that he assured Brady he would work out a trade if that solved the problem. Brady decided to stay with the Patriots in 2018 and won his sixth Super Bowl title that season.

The future Hall of Fame QB did leave after the 2019 NFL season when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Tom Brady admitted that he left the Patriots due to Bill Belichick

In a new Apple TV+ documentary called The Dynasty: New England Patriots," Tom Brady revealed why he left the New England Patriots after two decades.

"Me and coach Belichick," Brady said, "we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together. But I wasn't going to sign another contract [in New England] even if I wanted to play until [I was] 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn't going to sign up for more of it."

Brady went on to win his seventh Super Bowl title in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Belichick made just one playoff appearance since Brady's departure and was fired from New England at the end of the 2023 NFL season.