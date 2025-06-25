Robert Kraft reveals intentions on potentially selling $7,400,000,000-worth Patriots after Lakers' $10 B sale to Mark Walter

Robert Kraft took ownership of the New England Patriots in 1994. While he has seen incredible success with the franchise, the past few seasons have been troublesome for the Patriots.

Last week, reports confirmed that the Buss family agreed to sell the controlling stake of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers to TWG Global CEO and Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter for $10 billion. On Wednesday, Kraft was asked whether he would be open to selling the Patriots, who are worth $7.4 billion as per Forbes.

"It's nice, but to me, it's like your house going up in value," Kraft said at a Fanatics Fest event on Friday when asked about potentially selling the Patriots. "In my lifetime, and I believe my children's lifetime, we're keeping control [of the Patriots]."

Kraft also discussed the Patriots' struggles over the past two seasons, in which they totaled only eight wins.

“The last two years were the worst 31 years of my ownership," Kraft said. "We have to change that.”

Nonetheless, Kraft is hopeful of a successful season for New England in 2025, which will be Mike Vrabel's first as the team's coach.

The Patriots have won a record six Super Bowls under Robert Kraft's ownership

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft - Source: Getty

Since Robert Kraft took ownership of the New England Patriots, they have been the most successful team in the NFL. They have made 22 playoff appearances in his 31 years as an owner and won six Super Bowls, which is the joint-most by any team.

The Patriots won all six of their Super Bowls when Tom Brady was their quarterback and with Bill Belichick as their coach. Although the team is still in a transitional phase, Kraft believes that New England will return to the summit.

The Patriots will begin their 2025 regular season by hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye will be leading New England's offense.

