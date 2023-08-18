Robert Quinn arrested: Ex-Cowboys player booked on hit and run charges

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn was arrested on Friday in South Carolina. As per TMZ, he was booked in Dorchester County Jail for hit and run, along with assault charges.

Quinn apparently crashed into four different cars, a light post, and a gate of someone's house. This happened on Tuesday in Summervile, and after the incident, he left the scene.

Witness reveals the story behind Robert Quinn's arrest

TMZ revealed that Quinn was booked on seven charges for the incident. He was reportedly seen talking to the people at the place of the incident, where one person accused him of slapping. Here's what the witness said:

"He kept saying, 'Oh, don't worry about it I'll buy you new cars, I'll buy you new cars, let's go to the dealership. I told him to get off my property and he proceeded to put his hands on me and slap me not once but twice."

Quinn last season played for the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles. He is currently a free agent.

Robert Quinn stats

So far in his career, Quinn has played 12 seasons for five different teams. He began his career with the St. Louis Rams, and since then has had stints with the Miami Dolphins, the Dallas Cowboys, the Bears, and the Eagles.

He has made the Pro Bowl thrice and has recorded 285 solo tackles, 83 assisted tackles, 102.0 sacks, and three fumble recoveries in his career. Last season, he had eight solo tackles, two assisted tackles, and one sack in 13 games. (StatMuse)

Robert Quinn contract

Back in 2020, he signed a five-year year $70 million contract with the Chicago Bears.

After getting traded by the Bears to the Philadelphia Eagles last season, Quinn agreed to void the last two years of his contract. Due to it, he is currently looking for a new team, but it will be interesting to see if any team takes a chance on him following this incident.