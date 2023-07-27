It appears that there is no love lost between Sean Payton and his Denver Broncos and Robert Saleh and his New York Jets as the verbal barbs have been flying.

Payton gave his thoughts on the Broncos last year in an interview with USA Today's Jarrett Bell and also reportedly stated that the only winning the Jets will do this year is in the offseason.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has given his thoughts on Payton's comments and told the media via Ari Meirov:

"If you ain't got no haters, you ain't popping. So hate away. Obviously we’re doing something right if you’ve gotta talk about us when we don’t play you until Week 5."

The anticipation for the Week 5 matchup is already gathering pace, and Payton has an idea of how he wants his team to play and even told Bell that he would be "pissed off" if the Broncos aren't a playoff team.

That's a high standard he is setting, and for most of us now, we can't wait for Week 5.

Are Robert Saleh's Jets a playoff team?

New York Jets Training Camp

That will no doubt be the minimum requirement for the Jets, seeing as they acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

After last season that saw the offense be nothing other than horrible, adding a veteran quarterback who can take advantage of the weapons on offer might mean more wins.

With Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Breece Hall, and others all looking in good form this offseason, adding Rodgers will surely see expectations rise.

The defense was one of the better units in the league last season, and with the natural progression of the roster, the expectation is that the defense will be better than last season.

Sauce Gardner will again be the leader, and if the offense can pull its own weight with Rodgers leading the way, then New York can push the Bills and Dolphins for the division.

But before the playoffs come around, with the verbal barbs flying, we can't wait for Week 5 when the Jets and Robert Saleh and Broncos face off.

Buckle up.