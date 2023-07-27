Sean Payton drops truth bomb on Aaron Rodgers’ Jets waging PR battle – “I can see it coming”

The New York Jets added Aaron Rodgers, which now puts him in the same conference as Sean Payton's Denver Broncos. They were both high profile additions, but Payton prefers to go about it a different way. He believes the Broncos were too focused on being the offseason champion and it hurt them.

He compared the 2022 Broncos, whose big additions failed spectacularly, to the 2023 Jets, who have paraded their acquisitions in a similar manner.

According to USA Today, he called out the Jets directly on this comparison:

“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. 'Hard Knocks,' all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when (former Washington owner) Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants (in 2000). I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion’s (Sanders) there now.’ That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen…just put the work in.”

The Broncos have a lot riding on this season as they try to reverse their awful fortunes. Perhaps staying out of the limelight is a wise choice.

Broncos preseason preview: What has Sean Payton been up to?

Sean Payton, true to his word, has stayed largely out of the spotlight in his first offseason as Denver Broncos head coach. For the most part, his team hasn't made any big splashes.

They signed a kicker, Frank Clark, and made a few other small moves along with their draft picks. They didn't have a lot of money or assets this season. Still, the team that was expected to be a Super Bowl contender last year is back with Payton leading the charge.

Jets preseason preview: Will Hard Knocks derail Aaron Rodgers' first year in New York?

Hard Knocks was likely salivating when Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets, one of a few teams who qualified to be on the show this year. The Jets, and Rodgers, publicly said they wanted no part, but it didn't matter.

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets Training Camp

This could upset their preseason plans. It's not an ideal situation and not one that any of them are happy about it. In the end, though, it likely won't affect the regular season so much. They're a talented squad with a future Hall of Famer at quarterback.