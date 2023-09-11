Robert Saleh’s father underlines how Jets HC’s brother death scare on 9/11 was a turning point

As the New York Jets gear up to face the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football," coach Robert Saleh's story about 9/11 is being told over and over again.

On that fateful day, Robert's brother, David, was working in the South Tower, and the Saleh family thought the worst. It has now been revealed by Saleh's father, Sam, per ESPN, that the thought of losing his brother was the trigger moment that Robert Saleh knew he was meant for much more.

9/11 was turning point in Robert Saleh's life

Robert's brother, David, was alive, but it was that moment when Sam Saleh said that the turning point in Robert's life happened:

“He barely said two words, but you could see he had anxiety in his face. You could see the anxiety and fear that he might have lost a brother. Right then and there was the turning point for Robert. He said, 'You know what? I'm going to live my life. I'm going to do something that will make me happy.' That might have turned his life."

It was the light bulb moment when Saleh quit his financial credit analyst job and began delving into the career of football coaching.

Now, as the Jets host the Buffalo Bills, Robert Saleh said that the incident on 9/11 was the catalyst for him pursuing his coaching dream, according to ESPN:

"Going through my brother's experience and the tragedy that he experienced, being able to self-reflect on what I was doing at that moment and realizing that I had a passion for football, really triggered this whole thing."

Robert Saleh's Jets aiming for Super Bowl triumph

New York Jets training camp

With the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have catapulted themselves from a potential playoff team to a genuine Super Bowl contender for some. It is a long road for a team that is used to being beaten down, but times are changing in New York.

After last season that saw the Jets make giant strides on the field despite missing the playoffs as the defense announced itself as one of the league's best units, there was one piece missing: a quarterback.

Now with Rodgers, the Jets have everything needed not only to make a playoff run but perhaps a Super Bowl run.

It will be a long road to get to where they want to go, but it begins with that first step, which is hosting the Bills at MetLife Stadium.