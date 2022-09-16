"It's like seeing Joker next to Darth Vader", "No one wants to see that ugly f****r" - Roger Goodell and Jeff Bezos enjoying TNF together did not sit well with NFL fans

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jeff Bezos were spotted sitting together in the crowd as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers did battle at Arrowhead Stadium.
With Amazon Prime having the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football, Bezos was in the stands to, no doubt, show his support for his latest venture into the sports world.
During the coverage, Goodell and Bezos were spotted talking to one another, and NFL fans were quick to comment on them being shown on screen. One NFL fan posted and said it's like seeing the Joker next to Darth Vader.
"Bezos and goodell, it’s like seeing the Joker next to darth Vader."
Another NFL fan posted that they need a trigger warning on the screen before Bezos is shown.
WARNING: COURSE LANGUAGE IN TWEET BELOW.
"I need a trigger warning before showing Jeff Bezos on my screen. No one wants to see that ugly fucker."
Other NFL fans were quick to react to seeing the pair enjoying the game at Arrowhead.
It is clear that Jeff Bezos and Roger Goodell aren't exactly everyone's favorite people. Seeing them sitting together and talking seems to have caused quite the reaction on social media.
Jeff Bezos and Amazon changing the NFL game
Bezos-owned Amazon struck an incredible deal with the NFL to hold exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football for the next 11 years. In total, per Forbes.com, Amazon paid the NFL a cool $13 billion over the next 11 years to have rights to 15 Thursday Night Football games per year.
Given the way streaming services are taking off and are the preferred option over regular TV deals, Amazon appears to have gotten a good deal. Thursday Night Football will see its home be on Amazon for over a decade.