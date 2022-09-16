"It's like seeing Joker next to Darth Vader", "No one wants to see that ugly f****r" - Roger Goodell and Jeff Bezos enjoying TNF together did not sit well with NFL fans

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jeff Bezos were spotted sitting together in the crowd as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers did battle at Arrowhead Stadium.

With Amazon Prime having the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football, Bezos was in the stands to, no doubt, show his support for his latest venture into the sports world.

During the coverage, Goodell and Bezos were spotted talking to one another, and NFL fans were quick to comment on them being shown on screen. One NFL fan posted and said it's like seeing the Joker next to Darth Vader.

"Bezos and goodell, it’s like seeing the Joker next to darth Vader."

Mikey O’ver @MikeyOver1 Bezos and goodell



It’s like seeing the Joker next to darth Vader Bezos and goodell It’s like seeing the Joker next to darth Vader https://t.co/2VldaNPUEv

Another NFL fan posted that they need a trigger warning on the screen before Bezos is shown.

WARNING: COURSE LANGUAGE IN TWEET BELOW.

"I need a trigger warning before showing Jeff Bezos on my screen. No one wants to see that ugly fucker."

Isabell @IrrationalNFL I need a trigger warning before showing Jeff Bezos on my screen.



No one wants to see that ugly fucker. I need a trigger warning before showing Jeff Bezos on my screen.No one wants to see that ugly fucker.

Other NFL fans were quick to react to seeing the pair enjoying the game at Arrowhead.

PackersFan @HotRodHenry2341 Jeff Bezos up to no good up there with Goodell #KCvsLAC Jeff Bezos up to no good up there with Goodell #KCvsLAC

The Smoking Musket @smokingmusket goodell is the paid stooge for 32 of the the absolute worst billionaires on the planet, being the shield that deals and covers for all their shit, and one half of football in a box with bezos broke him goodell is the paid stooge for 32 of the the absolute worst billionaires on the planet, being the shield that deals and covers for all their shit, and one half of football in a box with bezos broke him https://t.co/hTfnNDP0y5

Chad Johnson @ochocinco I see Goodell & Jeff Bezos at tonight’s game, since i work the next Amazon Thursday night game in Cleveland i wonder if they’ll both be there I see Goodell & Jeff Bezos at tonight’s game, since i work the next Amazon Thursday night game in Cleveland i wonder if they’ll both be there 💭

Tommy Vietor @TVietor08 STOP showing us shots of Goodell and Bezos children are watching this STOP showing us shots of Goodell and Bezos children are watching this

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 “So my Amazon workers want to unionize. F them! Tell me, how did you pull off a CBA that doesn’t guarantee contracts while calling them ‘contracts””



Jeff Bezos and Roger Goodell “So my Amazon workers want to unionize. F them! Tell me, how did you pull off a CBA that doesn’t guarantee contracts while calling them ‘contracts””Jeff Bezos and Roger Goodell https://t.co/EqCrQa8Gh5

It is clear that Jeff Bezos and Roger Goodell aren't exactly everyone's favorite people. Seeing them sitting together and talking seems to have caused quite the reaction on social media.

Jeff Bezos and Amazon changing the NFL game

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Bezos-owned Amazon struck an incredible deal with the NFL to hold exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football for the next 11 years. In total, per Forbes.com, Amazon paid the NFL a cool $13 billion over the next 11 years to have rights to 15 Thursday Night Football games per year.

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt Amazon is paying roughly $1B a season for Thursday Night Football for the next 11 years.

Return on investment through Prime memberships.

Deal will look like a true bargain in a couple of years. Amazon is paying roughly $1B a season for Thursday Night Football for the next 11 years. Return on investment through Prime memberships.Deal will look like a true bargain in a couple of years.

Given the way streaming services are taking off and are the preferred option over regular TV deals, Amazon appears to have gotten a good deal. Thursday Night Football will see its home be on Amazon for over a decade.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe