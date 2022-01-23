Aaron Rodgers doesn't hold back on criticism of Joe Biden for pandemic comments

Aaron Rodgers has fired back at comments made by US President Joe Biden in an exclusive interview with ESPN's Kevin Van Vulkenburg.

While visiting Kentucky after a week of deadly tornadoes back in December, Biden was seen on camera interacting with a Green Bay Packers fan, and the POTUS had a message for Rodgers.

"Tell that quarterback he's gotta get the vaccine," he said.

TMZ @TMZ Joe Biden told a Packers fan in Kentucky that he wants Aaron Rodgers to get the COVID vaccine ASAP. tmz.com/2021/12/15/joe… Joe Biden told a Packers fan in Kentucky that he wants Aaron Rodgers to get the COVID vaccine ASAP. tmz.com/2021/12/15/joe…

Rodgers did not hold any punches in his response to the president. Speaking to ESPN, the quarterback said:

"When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's because him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes.

"But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]... how do you even trust them, but then they come out and talk about 75 percent of the Covid deaths have at least four comorbidities. And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that's not helping the conversation."

Rodgers has been in and out of the media this season with his stance on COVID. He also missed the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive.

Aaron Rodgers keen to focus on football after media reports regarding his stance on COVID

The Packers quarterback has been impressive on the field this season, throwing for 4,115 yards; 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has led his team to the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a record of 13-4.

But off the field he has had several run-ins with the media regarding his vaccination status and his misleading comments.

Back in August, he told reporters that he had been "immunized" against the disease. It was confirmed in November that he wasn't vaccinated. He said at the time that vaccination was a "personal decision" and that he wouldn't judge teammates because of their status.

In November, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show just a couple of days after being ruled out for the Chiefs game, Rodgers spoke openly about his thoughts regarding the league's protocols, stating the media and NFL were shaming and outing those who were unvaccinated.

Green Bay's No. 12 also apologized for his pre-season comments and demanded an apology from the media for misinterpreting his "COVID toe" remarks.

Also Read Article Continues below

He will be hoping the Green Bay Packers can do their talking on the field as they prepare for an NFC Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field this Saturday night.

Edited by Piyush Bisht