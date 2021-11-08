"Rodgers is a diva" - NFL analyst doesn't hold back on thoughts about Aaron Rodgers

Nobody is missing the chance to give their opinion regarding the Aaron Rodgers situation. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 during the week and everyone discovered that he was unvaccinated, even though he said he was 'immunized' when asked about his vaccine status back in August.

This time, Rodgers' vaccine saga drew comments from Bill Simmons, the founder of sports and culture website The Ringer. Simmons has made harsh criticism of Rodgers' stance and why he feels it's a problem not only because of the vaccine, but because of the quarterback's actions over the last couple of years.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"To me, he seemed like a classic narcissist the last year. Everything was somebody else's fault. He took no responsibility." The Aaron Rodgers news is on brand, according to @BillSimmons "To me, he seemed like a classic narcissist the last year. Everything was somebody else's fault. He took no responsibility." The Aaron Rodgers news is on brand, according to @BillSimmons:"To me, he seemed like a classic narcissist the last year. Everything was somebody else's fault. He took no responsibility." https://t.co/zK9uCV932L

Simmons did not mince words when giving his opinion on Rodgers on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd":

"I think Rodgers is a diva. I think he's been a diva for the last couple of years," Simmons said. "I think the way he handled this whole offseason was very diva-ish. He didn’t seem like a team-first guy to me. I didn’t understand it. I didn’t understand why he chose the week of the NFL Draft to blow it up into an even bigger story. And I think, some of the points you've made over the years, you talked about ex-teammates, some of the people who have played with him and how they’ve talked about him, how candid he’s been about them drafting another quarterback when he’s in his late '30s. How he makes it seem like he’s on the 2021 Jaguars, but he’s on a good team! His team is good!"

Chancellor Johnson @ChancellorTV Here’s the video on August 26th when Aaron Rodgers was directly asked if he had been vaccinated Here’s the video on August 26th when Aaron Rodgers was directly asked if he had been vaccinated https://t.co/kskQDRpWi8

Simmons started talking about Rodgers' decision not to take the vaccine and the way he handled the entire offseason, especially with the revelation that he no longer wanted to play for the Packers during the first day of the 2021 Draft.

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

But the analyst started to go deeper into his criticism and, at that point, he wasn't holding anything back:

"This ‘woe is me’ stuff, I’m going to go even deeper: sometimes people who are single, they start to become a little narcissistic and they start seeing everything through this lens of ‘me, me, me, me.’ What about me? What about me? Everything’s about me. And, to me, he just seemed like a classic narcissist the last year, where everything was somebody else’s fault, he took no responsibility, he honestly thought he was going to be the ‘Jeopardy!’ host, which was insane. They were never making him the ‘Jeopardy!’ host. Everything he did, I thought, kinda compromised his team."

That's some harsh criticism from a guy who holds a big voice in sports media. As the founder of The Ringer, Simmons holds 'The Bill Simmons Podcast', one of the biggest sports podcasts in the media.

With Rodgers out for the game, the Packers lost 13-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

