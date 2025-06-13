"Rodgers is in trouble" - NFL fans react as Myles Garrett makes instant impact at Browns minicamp 

Myles Garrett is gearing up for his ninth season in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns drafted the defensive end with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Last season, Garrett put up 47 total tackles along with 14 sacks while the Browns finished with an underwhelming 3-14 campaign.

In March, Myles Garrett signed a four-year extension with the Browns worth $160 million. With a no-trade clause in place, the six-time Pro Bowler will remain in Cleveland through 2030.

On Thursday, Cleveland.com shared a video of Myles Garrett during Day 1 of mandatory minicamp. In the video, the defensive end can be seen showing off his physicality and speed during a training drill.

Fans shared their reactions to Garrett's training on social media. Some expressed their thoughts on how he's going to make it tough for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the AFC North. Rodgers finalized a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season.

"Rodgers in trouble," one fan commented.

Another fan shared a meme of how Rodgers will look once he faces Garrett on the field:

Others heaped praise on Garrett's game on X:

"Good lord he's fast," one fan commented.

"Myles looks faster," another fan wrote.

"Smh. Crazy talent. God given," a fan said.

"That's what a future first ballot hall of famer looks like," another fan added.

"Mother of God. Humans are not supposed to move that fast at that size," one fan said.

While speaking to the press at camp, Garrett shared a warning for Rodgers after he joined the Steelers. He hinted at adding the four-time NFL MVP to his QB graveyard, a tradition that features the tombstone of every quarterback he's sacked on Halloween:

"I think it's a good opportunity to put (Rodgers) in the graveyard."

Myles Garrett had other plans during Browns' voluntary OTAs

Despite signing a multi-million dollar extension, the defensive end decided not to participate during the voluntary OTAs. Instead, Garrett went on vacation to Japan.

He was subsequently subjected to a lot of criticism for his decision to skip the voluntary OTAs. However, after his Day 1 performance at mandatory minicamp, it looks like fans of the franchise can put their doubts to rest.

The Cleveland Browns take on the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in preseason. Their regular season begins with an opener against the Cincinnati Bengals in September.

