NFL commissioner Roger Goodell finally addresses Deshaun Watson controversy following Browns trade

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has addressed the controversy surrounding Deshaun Watson. The 26-year-old is now a Cleveland Brown after being traded by the Houston Texans and signing a five-year, $230 million deal.

However, there are still 22 civil suits pending against Watson and Goodell discussed it at the NFL Annual Meetings. He said that the only thing that has changed is that there are no criminal charges against Watson.

He did add that if the 26-year-old was found to be in violation of the league's personal conduct policy, then that would trigger disciplinary action of some sort.

Goodell said:

"Well, Albert, I think we were very clear of last year that the civil cases were in play over the last year also. The only thing has changed is the criminal element has been at least resolved."

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer NFL commissioner Roger Goodell very clear here—it’ll likely be a suspension/fine or nothing for Deshaun Watson. Commissioner’s exempt list not in play. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell very clear here—it’ll likely be a suspension/fine or nothing for Deshaun Watson. Commissioner’s exempt list not in play. https://t.co/vSMlcuWhQU

Goodell further added:

"I think at this point, a civil case in and of itself will not do that. If there's a violation of the personal conduct policy that may trigger something but that would more likely trigger some kind of discipline in some fashion."

It is clear that the Commissioner is willing to suspend or fine Watson, but whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

Watson moved to Cleveland in blockbuster move

Cleveland Browns introduce quarterback Deshaun Watson

The 26-year-old found himself in Cleveland after the Browns offered numerous picks in return. To let their star quarterback move on, the Texans received first-round picks for the next three years in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Their haul didn't end there though. They further added a 2023 third-round pick along with a 2024 fourth-round pick. With Davis Mills thought to be the quarterback Houston will go with going forward, the franchise now has the draft capital to build around him.

As for Cleveland, they are getting a superstar quarterback who can help elevate them into Super Bowl contention. With a stout defense and weapons of offense, the AFC North is going to be must-watch football.

When or if any action is taken against the Deshaun Watson will determine how successful the Browns' season will be.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat