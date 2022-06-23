Roger Goodell responds to whether or not he will strip Dan Snyder of Commanders ownership

Roger Goodell has selective powers as the NFL commissioner. Those powers don't include the ability to strip disgraced Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder as the lead figurehead of the franchise.

Representative and 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) asked whether Goodell and the league were "willing to do more" to punish the Commanders owner, and Goodell responded that he didn't have the authority to do so:

"I don't have the authority to remove him, Congresswoman..."

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Roger Goodell on if he'll remove Dan Snyder as owner of the Commanders:



The only way to remove an owner is to have 75 percent of the league's owners vote him out 'Survivor' style. As ESPN shared, Goodell can officially recommend such a vote.

Roger Goodell could not save Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder is not off the hook even if the league will not do anything substantial to remove him from his post. Committee chair Carolyn Maloney (D-New York) is doggedly pursuing him, issuing a subpoena to compel him to testify.

She announced as much during the hearing:

"The NFL is unwilling or unable to hold Mr. Snyder accountable. That is why I am announcing now my intent to issue a subpoena for Mr. Snyder for a deposition next week. The committee will not be deterred in its investigation into the Washington Commanders."

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz didn't let Snyder or Roger Goodell off the hook on Wednesday, calling it "stunning and disheartening" to hear him say Snyder has been held accountable:

"Today, the committee released a damning report demonstrating that Snyder and his lawyers also surveilled and investigated complainants, their lawyers, witnesses and journalists, which Goodell knew about and did nothing to address."

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera chimed in with his statement Wednesday night, saying these issues predate his arrival but that fans should trust what the current organizational culture is trying to accomplish:

"These investigations into inappropriate workplace issues pre-dates my employment. I cannot change the past, but I would hope that our fans, the NFL and Congress can see that we are doing everything in our power to never repeat those workplace issues. And know that our employees are respected, valued and can be heard."

Rivera is likely hoping new quarterback Carson Wentz won't provide him any more headaches than what he has been dealing with off the field as he enters his third season in the nation's capital.

