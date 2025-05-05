"Roll Tide Forever" - Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young pledges loyalty to University of Alabama while celebrating her graduation

Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie Young, marked her graduation from the University of Alabama with a series of celebratory photos posted on Instagram Sunday. She completed her undergraduate studies after four years at the university.

Ad

Young wore a white off-shoulder dress paired with beige heels for the occasion. In one of the images, she was seen opening a bottle of champagne. Her caption read:

“Thank you @uniofalabama for the best 4 years! I wouldn’t change a single thing. Roll Tide forever.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Her celebration came just days after Jack Bech was selected by the Raiders with the 58th overall pick in the second round of this year’s draft. Bech, who played his final collegiate season at TCU, enters the NFL following a personal tragedy. His older brother, Martin “Tiger” Bech, was one of 14 victims killed in a terrorist attack on New Year’s Day in New Orleans.

Speaking to ESPN after his selection, the 22-year-old called the moment a “two-for-one deal,” stating that the Raiders would be getting both him and his brother’s spirit. He wore the same Rolex watch his brother had on when he passed away, vowing never to change or clean it as a tribute. Bech added that he intends to dedicate his entire NFL career to Tiger’s memory.

Ad

As the wide receiver prepares to begin his professional career, he assured Raider Nation of his readiness to contribute, describing himself as a leader and competitor prepared to help the team win.

Kylie Young shows support as Jack Bech joins Las Vegas at No. 58

When the former TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was selected by Las Vegas with the 58th pick, Kylie Young posted an Instagram Story hours after his selection. She captioned the post,

Ad

“My Raider. Beyond proud of you my love.”

Kylie Young shows support as Jack Bech joins Las Vegas at No. 58, Instagram

Bech’s path to the league included a productive freshman year at LSU, where he recorded 43 receptions. Having transferred to TCU, he had 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine TDs. However, injuries in 2023 limited him to eight games, and increased competition at LSU led to his decision to transfer.

The Raiders are expected to utilize Bech quickly in their offense. He’s projected to compete for the WR2 role behind Jakobi Meyers, potentially even seeing WR1 reps. With tight end Brock Bowers anchoring the passing game, Bech gives QB Geno Smith another reliable receiving option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"