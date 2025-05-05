"Roll Tide Forever" - Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young pledges loyalty to University of Alabama while celebrating her graduation

Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kylie Young, marked her graduation from the University of Alabama with a series of celebratory photos posted on Instagram Sunday. She completed her undergraduate studies after four years at the university.
Young wore a white off-shoulder dress paired with beige heels for the occasion. In one of the images, she was seen opening a bottle of champagne. Her caption read:
“Thank you @uniofalabama for the best 4 years! I wouldn’t change a single thing. Roll Tide forever.”
Her celebration came just days after Jack Bech was selected by the Raiders with the 58th overall pick in the second round of this year’s draft. Bech, who played his final collegiate season at TCU, enters the NFL following a personal tragedy. His older brother, Martin “Tiger” Bech, was one of 14 victims killed in a terrorist attack on New Year’s Day in New Orleans.
Speaking to ESPN after his selection, the 22-year-old called the moment a “two-for-one deal,” stating that the Raiders would be getting both him and his brother’s spirit. He wore the same Rolex watch his brother had on when he passed away, vowing never to change or clean it as a tribute. Bech added that he intends to dedicate his entire NFL career to Tiger’s memory.
As the wide receiver prepares to begin his professional career, he assured Raider Nation of his readiness to contribute, describing himself as a leader and competitor prepared to help the team win.
When the former TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was selected by Las Vegas with the 58th pick, Kylie Young posted an Instagram Story hours after his selection. She captioned the post,
“My Raider. Beyond proud of you my love.”
Bech’s path to the league included a productive freshman year at LSU, where he recorded 43 receptions. Having transferred to TCU, he had 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine TDs. However, injuries in 2023 limited him to eight games, and increased competition at LSU led to his decision to transfer.
The Raiders are expected to utilize Bech quickly in their offense. He’s projected to compete for the WR2 role behind Jakobi Meyers, potentially even seeing WR1 reps. With tight end Brock Bowers anchoring the passing game, Bech gives QB Geno Smith another reliable receiving option.
