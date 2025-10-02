Rome Odunze eyes Randy Moss' record after "hot start" with Bears' 2-2 record

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has made a historic start to the 2025 NFL season after becoming the first player in the franchise's history since Walter Payton to score a touchdown in each of the first four games of a season.Odunze is also the first NFL player this season to rack up a touchdown in four consecutive games. However, the 23-year-old is eyeing more history in his sophomore year.In an appearance on &quot;The Rich Eisen Show,&quot; the young wide receiver said that he is targeting Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss' record of 23 receiving touchdowns in a single season, set in 2007.“Obviously I’ve had a hot start, I think the (NFL single-season receiving TD record) is what, 23 touchdowns in a season?” Odunze said. “If we not shooting for that, then we selling ourselves short. So, I guess I gotta go get to 24.”Moss, a six-time Pro Bowler, set the record with the New England Patriots, catching passes from legendary quarterback Tom Brady. He also holds the record for most receiving touchdowns by a rookie after his tally of 17 TDs with the Minnesota Vikings in 1998.Rome Odunze will have to produce historic numbers to topple Randy Moss' recordWhile Rome Odunze has established a connection with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, he will need more than that to get close to Randy Moss' single-season record.Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has had the best season with 17 receiving touchdowns since the NFL expanded to 17 games a season. Green Packers WR Davante Adams has come the closest to the record with his 18 TDs in 2020.Odunza has five receiving touchdowns for 296 yards and is on pace for over 1,200 receiving yards. His performances have helped the Bears rack up consecutive wins against the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.The Bears will be up against the Washington Commanders in their Week 5 clash on Oct, 13.