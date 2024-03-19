Rome Odunze issues clarification after fake account of 2024 NFL Draft prospect goes on trolling rampage

Chris Simms recently revealed his top five wide receivers from the upcoming draft. He placed Rome Odunze at the #4 spot and it caught a lot of criticism from people on social media. After the list was posted on X formerly known as Twitter an account named Rome Odunze reacted to it.

Many thought that the account belonged to Washington wide receiver who is widely regarded as a top-three wide receiver from the upcoming draft class. In reality, the post was from a fake account.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It got 12 thousand likes and the person behind it was successful in doing his job. However, the Washington product clarified the situation by posting from his official account.

To address the tweet from the fake account, Odunze posted:

"Impressive impersonation, Time to change the pfp"

Expand Tweet

Although Odunze has addressed everyone on social media, some who were duped by the fake account may still feel that the top prospect responded to Simms' list.

Regardless of that, the 21-year-old widout is ready to enter the league and could potentially be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rome Odunze could join Caleb Williams in Chicago

Rome Odunze: California v Washington

The Chicago Bears currently have the first and ninth overall pick in the upcoming draft. The franchise has already traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers and is likely to draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

Many believe that the Bears might draft Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick to provide their rookie quarterback with another great weapon. The NFC North team already has D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift on their roster, and adding a player like Odunze will make their offense arguably the best in the league.

Williams is considered to be one of the best quarterback prospects to enter the league, and he will find himself in the perfect situation. General manager Ryan Poles has filled the Bears' roster with talented players and the USC quarterback could have a historic rookie season.

As for Odunze, he will fit perfectly with Moore and Allen. Not only will he learn a lot from the other two star receivers but the 6'3 wideout will have less defensive attention which will likely result in a good rookie season from him as well.

He played four years at Washington before declaring for the draft. In those four years, Odunze played 40 games and recorded 214 receptions for 3272 yards while scoring 24 touchdowns.