Rome Odunze makes his feelings known about challenges learning Ben Johnson’s complex offense

With Ben Johnson on the sidelines for the 2025 season, the expectations are high for the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver Rome Odunze is preparing for his sophomore NFL season after an underwhelming rookie campaign that affected him and fellow rookie Caleb Williams. The Washington product was WR2 and WR3 at times, catching 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns for the 5-12 Chicago Bears, who had Matt Eberflus and Thomas Brown as head coaches. Odunze is learning the new offense, which can be complex for some. Bears reporter Courtney Cronin shared on Saturday how the wide receiver is feeling as he starts to have a grasp of what Johnson wants from the offense.&quot;I feel comfortable with what we’ve put in,&quot; Odunze said. &quot;I know Ben’s offense isn’t something that you’re going to completely and totally full understanding in Year 1. It’s something that kind of takes a little bit of evolving to get there. But from what they’ve given us, for what has been in the installs and the knowledge that they’ve given us, I feel like I’ve retained it very well.&quot;Ben Johnson spent three seasons as the Lions' offensive coordinator, giving them a spark that made them one of the most entertaining offenses in the entire league. The challenge is considerably harder now, as he joins a struggling team with a quarterback with high potential. Ben Johnson explains what the coaching staff wants from Caleb Williams The biggest storyline for the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2025 season involves Caleb Williams, who revealed he didn't have the best experience with his prior coaches. Ben Johnson is expected to help the former USC Trojans quarterback become a real threat in the NFC and he's already seeing positive traits from his new playmaker. On Saturday, Johnson explained that Williams is comfortable in a two-minute setting and with tempo-type plays, but they're now focused on play calls. &quot;Sometimes there's multiple calls,&quot; he said, per Adam Jahns. &quot;You know, there's shifts, there's motions, there's a lot more going on mentally than probably there's ever been for him. And so at some point, this thing will start slowing down, and he's going to be able to catch up and his physical ability will take over from there. But right now, because mentally it is what it is, he's playing a little bit slower than what he's capable of.&quot;The Bears have something to prove this season, with Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson having plenty of eyes on them.