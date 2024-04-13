Rome Odunze says he feels like a “piece of meat” amid lengthy transition process into NFL

Rome Odunze is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, despite receiving glowing reviews from most analysts and fans, Odunze didn't reciprocate the sentiment about the transition into the league. Speaking on Friday's edition of "The Pivot" podcast, Odunze opened up about the combine process.

Put simply, the medical examination aspect of the process was the focus of his views.

"It's just like you're just piece of meat. They put you in the room and like all like going through your medical history. It's a little weird, but that process of it was weird and a little tedious just because you're waiting in the room, or [going] from X-ray to MRI, or CT scan or whatever. So that process was weird."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rome Odunze is coming off as close to a perfect college campaign as one could get. The wide receiver improved every consecutive season in college. Starting slowly in his first two years, he recorded 72 yards and then 415 yards. However, he exploded at the right time, booking 1,145 yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 12 games of Year 3 action.

In his final year with the Washington Huskies, he earned 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. At the end of the year, his team reached the national championship, where they battled hard but fell short against J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines.

Where does Rome Odunze fit with other 2024 NFL Draft WRs?

Rome Odunze at NFL Combine

While Odunze's resume is boastful, he faces strong competition at the top of the NFL draft rankings. Most expect him to be taken in the top 10, but he shares the spotlight with other standouts such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

To many analysts, Rome Odunze ranks below Harrison Jr. but above Brian Thomas Jr. Some believe it to be a toss-up between Nabers and Odunze to be the second WR selection in the draft, but one can only wait to be certain.

However, fans will not have to wait long. The NFL draft takes place in under two weeks, with Day 1 getting underway on Thursday, April 25th, 2024. With most expecting Odunze to be snatched quickly, the wait once the Chicago Bears are put on the clock is set to be a short one. Depending on how fast the first five picks go, Odunze could be selected just minutes into the 2024 NFL Draft.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "The Pivot" and H/T Sportskeeda.