“Ron Rivera’s time is done”: Pat McAfee can’t believe Commanders HC’s viral comments on missing Sam Howell in action

Ron Rivera made an interesting comment when he announced Sam Howell would be his starting quarterback.

Last season, the Washington Commanders struggled at quarterback as the team used Carson Wentz. The team went on to an 8-8-1 record, but in the year's final game, Rivera started rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell.

In the game, Howell went 11-for-19 for 169 yards and one touchdown. The Commanders also won the game, and had they won the week prior, Washington could have made the playoffs.

But, the game was good enough for Rivera and the Commanders to name Howell the starting quarterback for 2023, and the coach admitted he has regrets he didn't play Howell sooner. As per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, he said:

"You can ask Stephanie, all we f*****g talked about was the quarterback, what the quarterback did, who he was. I kept saying, 'F**k, if I would have known this, I would have played him sooner.' When you only have so much time to show it, it's hard, I kept thinking, 'God' but after that game, everything told me this kid, give him the opportunity and see what he does with it."

After Rivera made the comment, Pat McAfee said on his show that he feels like the coach has lost his fastball, and his time as head coach is nearly over.

“I believe as a football coach, his time is done. The more things he says with his outside voice, that should be just inside voice things, makes me realize that he may have lost certain things that head coaches need to have."

"For instance, especially about a guy that potentially gets drafted to be the future, I had no idea this guy was good. Do you know what I would’ve done if we knew this guy could play football like this? Jeez!”

Rivera is entering the fourth of a five-year deal with the Commanders.

Sam Howell's preseason highlights in the spotlight

In the preseason, in which the Washington Commanders went 3-0, Sam Howell had a lot of success.

Howell started two games and went 28-for-37 for 265 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The quarterback also maneuvered to get out of the pocket and extend plays.

Howell has also been known for his arm strength, which he fully displayed in preseason games.

The Commanders open the season at home on September 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Exploring Ron Rivera's win-loss record in Washington

Ron Rivera was hired as the Commanders head coach on January 1, 2020. In his first season as head coach of Washington, he led the team to a 7-9 record and won the NFC East division. But lost in the Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2021, he led the Commanders to a 7-10 record and followed that up with an 8-8-1 record last season.

Overall, Rivera has a 22-27-1 record as head coach of the Washington Commanders.

