Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Ronald Jones had a pin inserted into his left pinkie finger on Monday while undergoing a minor surgical procedure. His status for next Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons is not known at this time.

Jones suffered a fracture in the pinkie finger in Tampa Bay’s last game against the Minnesota Vikings, but showed few ill effects during the course of the game. The third-year pro still got his usual RB1 workload, with 18 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. He tacked on one catch for an additional 4 yards.

Veteran running back LeSean McCoy received four carries on Sunday for the Buccaneers, while rookie Ke’shawn Vaughn got one tote out of the backfield. It will be interesting to see if either running back’s role expands this week if Jones is not able to give it a go.

Coming into the season, it was believed that RB Leonard Fournette would be Jones’ main competition for touches in the Buccaneers' backfield, but the fourth year player was declared a healthy scratch against the Vikings, and would appear to be falling out of favor with head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Even before he was rendered inactive for Week 14, the former top five pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars had declining usage. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, Fournette only carried the ball three times for 10 yards.

Buccaneers face Falcons in Week 15

If Jones is forced to miss games with the finger injury, it would be unfortunate timing for him, as the Buccaneers face the Falcons in two out of their final three games this season. In Tampa Bay’s final game last season, Jones ripped the Atlanta defense to the tune of 106 yards on 12 carries.

It seemed unlikely heading into Week 1 that Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady would end up placing so much trust in Jones with other veterans on the Buccaneers' roster, but Jones has had his best season in the NFL this year. He’s rushed for a career high 900 yards, and should he make it back for any of the team’s remaining regular season games, would have a reasonable chance at reaching the 1,000 yard benchmark. He’s also received a career high 180 carries in 2020, which is 8 more than his previous career high set last season. Additionally, he is just four catches shy of setting his career high total in receptions.