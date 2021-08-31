Rookie QBs preseason report card: Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence earned the starting job

Trevor Lawrence is sitting pretty as the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. As the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, this was always supposed to be the case. But is his reputation preceding him? Did he do enough in the preseason to not only deserve his place, but leave the Jaguars confident enough to trade Gardner Minshew? Here's a look at his report card from the preseason.

Trevor Lawrence: QB Report Card

The big picture

Trevor Lawrence had a mixed preseason. It was one story in the first two games and a completely different story in the final one.

In the first two games, Lawrence stuttered, failing to lead his team to a single touchdown. In the final game, he was prolific. He was fabulous with his accuracy as he hit 11 out of 12 throws for 139 yards and two touchdowns in three drives.

Skeptics will point out that his best performance came against a Dallas back-up team that has failed to rack up a single win in the preseason. Supporters will undoubtedly point out that he can only play what was in front of him and his figures are not to be scoffed at.

The negatives

Trevor Lawrence led his team on eight drives in the first two pre-season games and could not lead them to a single touchdown. Those margins are mercilessly punished in the NFL. Anyone who knows about momentum in sports will tell you that it is tough to change the mood in the locker room when you are 0-2.

Another negative that must be pointed out is that while his throws in the third game were good, he often gave his receivers too much to do. His first touchdown was to Phillip Dorsett II, which led to a toe-dragging completion which could have been much easier. Better cornerbacks and safeties are bound to interfere with such completions in the regular season.

The positives

Trevor Lawrence hit 11 out of 12 in his final pre-season game, about as flawless as it gets. He did not have any interceptions. Speaking of momentum again, this sets him up nicely for the season opener.

Trevor Lawrence also showcased mental strength and versatility, great qualities to have as a QB. After a short rushing touchdown by Carlos Hyde was ruled out due to a holding penalty, he was able to change it into a passing play and connect with Laviska Shenault Jr in the end zone.

Grade

Trevor Lawrence did not have the best of starts but seems to be coming into his own. His showings warrant a B Grade; enough to be the starter going into the regular season.

