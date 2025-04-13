"Rory McIlroy doesn't have the clutch gene" - Skip Bayless delivers verdict on The Masters finale vs. Bryson DeChambeau

On Day 3 of The Masters, world #2 Rory McIlroy took a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau and will have to fend off the latter to win at the Augusta National Golf Club for the first time in his career and leave with the coveted green jacket.

Ad

Despite McIlroy's near flawless display through Day 3, NFL analyst Skip Bayless believes he'll falter in the final round against DeChambeau. In a video posted on X, captioned, "Rory McIlroy doesn't have the clutch gene to win his 1st Masters," he said:

"There's no greater pressure in all of sports than the individual sport of golf at Augusta National, at the back nine on Sunday. Which is why, ultimately, I believe Rory will beat Rory." [From 0:29]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bayless compared the Northern Irish golfer to LeBron James, whom he has been critical of relentlessly for two decades:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The great Ben Crenshaw once told me Augusta to him is like a mystical cathedral. A mystical cathedral that I believe will devour Rory McIlroy, the LeBron James of golf. Rory reminds me so much of LeBron... Rory McIlroy has been playing forever but he hasn't won a Major championship since 2014." [From 2:00]

Ad

Expand Tweet

The analyst claimed that like in 2011 when McIlroy blew a four-stroke lead in the final round and cost himself the opportunity to be the second 21-year-old in history to win The Masters after Tiger Woods. Fourteen years later, the former world #1 has a chance to slay his demons. However, Bayless believes Bryson DeChambeau will chase down the Northern Irishman and leave the Augusta National Golf Club with the iconic green jacket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Param Nagda Param Nagda is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with an MSc. in Sports Management and Business Analytics and over four years of experience in the field. Having been a sports fan all his life, pivoting to writing about it was a natural transition.



Param does not have a favorite NFL team as such and finds this to be an aid in writing from a completely objective perspective.



That doesn't detract from his love for the sport and Param's favorite Super Bowl was between the Patriots and Seahawks in early 2015. Tom Brady and the Patriots mounting a fourth-quarter comeback and Russell Wilson throwing the game-deciding pick right at the end is arguably the greatest Super Bowl moment ever.



When not writing about the NFL, Param supports a number of teams in many sports and enjoys fantasy football. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles