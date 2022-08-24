NFL News Roundup: Aaron Rodgers makes bizarre confession, Mark Davis responds to rumors of Tom Brady almost joining Raiders, and more | 23rd August, 2022 

The 2022 NFL season is now less than three weeks away, and fans couldn't be happier about seeing their favorite superstars back in action.

While the offseason saw a series of blockbuster trades early on, off-field controversies have recently hogged most of the limelight.

With the 2022 NFL preseason now underway, teams are looking to apply the final touches to their rosters to ensure a successful season of football. Without further ado, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the league on August 23, 2022.

Aaron Rodgers reveals unique style of bonding with new Packers teammates

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers likes to do things his own way. And one would argue that he has the right to do so after having won four NFL MVP titles.

The quarterback, though, certainly has a unique style of bonding with his new teammates as well. During a recent press conference, the Packers QB sat down to talk about this in detail:

"I like headlines and I'm giving away a few secrets here, but I like to kind of pick a table with a guy that I might not have connected with yet and have lunch with him."

The reigning NFL MVP also revealed how he sometimes sits alone to see who comes around to his table and joins him:

"Sometimes I sit by myself and see who comes and sits down because that's always fun as well."

Raiders owner Mark Davis shoots down rumors of failed Tom Brady trade

Before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, UFC President Dana White recently claimed that Tom Brady was very close to signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

White broke the news on Saturday's UFC live stream but said that former NFL head coach Jon Gruden botched the deal at the last second.

UFC President Dana White claims he was working on getting Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas #Raiders in 2020, but Jon Gruden decided in the last minute that he didn’t want to do it.Gronk: “That’s exactly what’s happened.” UFC President Dana White claims he was working on getting Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas #Raiders in 2020, but Jon Gruden decided in the last minute that he didn’t want to do it. Gronk: “That’s exactly what’s happened.”https://t.co/clcIFMS0xV

Raiders owner Mark Davis was recently questioned about the matter and had a rather blunt response:

"I heard about [White’s comments]. That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember."

Davis followed up by saying that he has no ill-will against White, but definitely did sound a bit bitter in his response:

“I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching [the Raiders beat Miami 15-13] and the basketball game [Saturday].”

Giants’ star Saquon Barkley looking to prove his NFL critics wrong

Saquon Barkley has been a mixed bag ever since being drafted as the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft. After going to the Pro Bowl in his rookie year, the running back's production has dropped off significantly due to an ACL tear back in 2020.

Now entering his second season back from injury, Barkley, while appearing on the '2nd Wind' podcast said that he is looking to set the record straight and remind everyone why he is such an elite talent:

"Last year was more like, ‘Dang, the game was taken away from me.’ I never had a season where I didn’t go and play football. Now, it’s a kill mindset. Now it’s like, you know what? F***k everybody. I’m ready to go crazy."

The Giants star's last 1,000+ yard rushing season came all the way back in the 2019 NFL season. And that will definitely be the first hurdle that the running back will look to conquer on his road to redemption.

