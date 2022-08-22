NFL News Roundup: Dana White claims Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski almost joined Raiders, Buccaneers suffer yet another injury blow, and more | 21 August, 2022

The 2022 NFL season is now almost upon us. With less than three weeks left for kickoff, fans are gearing up for what should be another enthralling season of gridiron football.

While blockbuster trades dominated headlines early on in the offseason, off-the-field controversies have enjoyed most of the limelight over the past few weeks.

With players now looking to impress in preseason games, rosters are starting to take shape. On that note, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the league on August 21, 2022.

Dana White claims he almost orchestrated Tom Brady move to Raiders

Dana White recently dropped an absolute bombshell on NFL fans. The UFC president claimed that back in 2020, he had almost orchestrated a move to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Las Vegas:

"I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter
"Raiders was almost a done deal."

White, though, claimed that the deal fell through when former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden decided against the move at the last minute:

"And it was almost a done deal. And at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want them."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose yet another key O-linesman to injury

Troubles for the Buccaneers O-line simply keeps compounding. Following the offseason retirement of Ali Marpet, the franchise lost its starting center and offensive tackle in Ryan Jensen and Tristan Wirfs.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Bucs offensive line continues to be banged up.



Bucs' OT Tristan Wirfs is day to day with an oblique strain.



Bucs' G Aaron Stinnie is out for season with a torn ACL/MCL.



Bucs' C Ryan Jensen out indefinitely with knee injury.

Now, it's guard Aaron Stinnie who has made his way to injured reserve. The very man who was set to take Marpet's spot in the lineup for the 2022 NFL season. Stinnie, as per sources, reportedly suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday night's preseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

NFL insider provides update on when Tom Brady is set to return to Buccaneers training

Tom Brady's disappearance from training camp definitely took NFL fans by surprise. While the Buccaneers camp remained tight-lipped about his absence due to "personal matters," there's finally some update on when the quarterback could potentially return.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Bucs coach Todd Bowles tells reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week. I'm told tomorrow is the expected day he returns.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, while addressing the media on Sunday, said that the 45-year-old quarterback is expected to be back to training sooner rather than later. NFL insider Rapoport added that he was told by sources that Brady will return to the team's training facility on Monday.

