NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady skipping practice for 'The Masked Singer' rubbished by insider, Kareem Hunt linked with trade to Eagles, and more | August 20, 2022

The 2022 NFL season is now almost upon us. With less than three weeks left till kickoff, fans are gearing up for what should be another enthralling season of football.

While fans were treated to blockbuster trades early on in the offseason, off-the-field controversies have hogged most of the limelight over the past few weeks.

With players now looking to impress in preseason games, rosters are starting to take shape. On that note, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the league on August 20, 2022.

Tom Brady's dissapearnce unlikely to be because of 'Masked Singer'

Debates among the NFL world have gone into overdrive since Tom Brady began taking some time off from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. The Buccaneers have maintained that his absence was down to personal matters.

This has caused many to speculate what exactly could be the reason. But one of the wilder theories was that the seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady is absent from training because he's been filming for the TV show 'The Masked Singer.'

However, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright was quick to dismiss the rumor. Taking to Twitter, Allbright categorically shot down any chances of this turning out to be true.

Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL Per source with direct knowledge the Tom Brady/Masked Singer time-off theory is false.



Matt Corall and Tyquan Thorton likely to miss large chunk of rookie NFL campaign with injury

It's never a pleasant sight to see players go down with injuries. It's even worse when it involves promising young rookies. Panthers' Matt Corral and Patriots' Tyquan Thornton now unfortunately fall under the later.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral has a Lisfranc injury that is likely season ending, per coach Matt Rhule. Bad luck for the Ole Miss product. #Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral has a Lisfranc injury that is likely season ending, per coach Matt Rhule. Bad luck for the Ole Miss product.

As per reports, Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury which is likely to see him miss the entirety of the 2022 NFL campaign. Patriots young wideout Tyquan Thornton, on the other hand, is likely to miss at least eight weeks with a collarbone injury, as per NFL insider Mike Giardi.

Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton, who was ruled out last night with a shoulder injury, suffered a collarbone injury, sources say. The promising campaign is now put on hold, though based on his timetable, the injury to the speedster is not season ending. #Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton, who was ruled out last night with a shoulder injury, suffered a collarbone injury, sources say. The promising campaign is now put on hold, though based on his timetable, the injury to the speedster is not season ending. Source says Thornton is expected to miss "around 8 weeks" but also cautioned that everyone heals at their own rate. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Source says Thornton is expected to miss "around 8 weeks" but also cautioned that everyone heals at their own rate. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Philadelphia Eagles could be in driver's seat to seal Kareem Hunt trade

If things weren't already bad enough for the Cleveland Browns thanks to the whole Deshaun Watson situation, running back Kareem Hunt, is now doing his bit to make things for the Dawg Pound a little more miserable.

Hunt, who is entering the final year of his deal, recently put in a trade request. However, the Browns rejected his request. Now holding out from participating in team drills during training camp, the former Pro Bowler has been linked with a move to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane



Some have mentioned Hunt as a possible trade target for the Looks like Browns RB Kareem Hunt, seen here talking with Nick Sirianni, isn’t practicing today.Some have mentioned Hunt as a possible trade target for the #Eagles . He wants a new contract. Looks like Browns RB Kareem Hunt, seen here talking with Nick Sirianni, isn’t practicing today.Some have mentioned Hunt as a possible trade target for the #Eagles. He wants a new contract. https://t.co/Iig4tYBti1

Hunt was spotted talking to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the two teams' joint practice. Several reports floating around the league suggest that a move to Philly could well be on the cards for Hunt.

