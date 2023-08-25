It will be just over five months before Super Bowl LVIII, and there is still no definitive word on who will be performing on its halftime show. However, Hits Daily Double has some ideas.

A few days ago, the music website floated four possible candidates, with Latino sensation Bad Bunny among them:

The development comes days after Taylor Swift, who had been previously touted as one of the biggest favorites to land the gig, reportedly turned it down, also according to HDD.

Fans shocked, enraged at NFL considering Bad Bunny for Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

But even though Bad Bunny is a very appealing favorite for the NFL (as he will be the halftime show's first-ever male Hispanic headliner if selected), some fans are not enthused. As they said on X:

Other artists besides Bad Bunny who have been considered for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Besides Bad Bunny, HDD also brought forward three other candidates for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show - pop star Miley Cyrus, rapper Jack Harlow, and former One Direction member Harry Styles:

This is not Styles' first time being linked to the gig, but the rest had not been seriously considered until now.

Alternative band The Killers have also recently been considered a candidate, given their origins in Las Vegas. Lead vocalist Brandon Flowers texted the city's Review-Journal on Thursday:

“It would be such an honor to represent our hometown on one of the biggest stages in music. We love hearing that we’re up on top of people’s lists of who should perform.”

However, there are certain artists who will not be available. Taylor Swift is one of them, but at least two more have been publicly confirmed to be out of the running.

One of them is English crooner Ed Sheeran. Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, he revealed a lack of interest, citing his performing style as a key reason:

“There was a conversation a while ago, I think it was when Coldplay did it – of me going on to play ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and I think that would be the only way I would do it is if I were joining someone else.

“Like, all of these amazing performers — I’m just not that. I’m not gonna have dancers on stage. I’m not gonna have fireworks and blah blah. I just can’t, that’s not me.”

Rapper Lizzo was also briefly considered, but the backlash towards her mistreatment of her backup dancers immediately ended her chances, per the Daily Mail.

