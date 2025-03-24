“Russ, Jameis and Shedeur would be cinema” - NFL fans react to reports of Giants’ continued interest in Russell Wilson

The New York Giants added veteran quarterback Jameis Winston last week, landing the veteran on a two-year deal worth up to $8 million. However, there's no guarantee that the Giants are done in the QB market.

As of now, he's the clear favorite in a quarterback room that features himself, Tommy DeVito, and Brett Rypien. However, expectations are that at least one more quarterback is expected to be added to the roster before the season starts. One of the options being discussed is Russell Wilson. Per reports, even after signing Winston, the Giants are still in play to sign Wilson.

Wilson is one of the few free-agent quarterbacks remaining and one of the two best options available, alongside Aaron Rodgers. After hearing the Giants could still sign Wilson, fans shared their thoughts on pairing him with Jameis Winston. Add in the possibility of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and fans think the Giants quarterback room could be "cinema."

Here's how fans reacted on Reddit:

“Russ, Jameis and Shedeur would be cinema.”

"Couldn't think of a player and person more hilariously opposite to Jameis," a person replied.

"Boring Russ is the flip side of exciting Jameis," a fan said.

"Of course they are. Giants gotta do Giants things," a fan said.

Many Giants fans don't want Wilson. Some think he is 'washed' and would rather the team select a younger quarterback in the draft. In general, most Giants fans are confused as to what the team plans on doing at quarterback.

"Shouldn't have even signed Jameis. Should just tank for next year," a fan said.

"Russ is cooked. They need to draft a qb or trade for Kirk," a fan said.

"I don't think Russ or Rodgers are what they once were but people are acting like theyre completely washed. They're probably still low end starting QBs who maybe find lightning in a bottle and find a year of top play. That's unlikely but the Giants are probably taking a QB in round 1 or 2 who they hope will be able to start at some point so veteran presences and bridge QBs don't seem a bad idea to me," a fan said.

Russell Wilson landing spots: Veteran quarterback could remain in AFC North

Russell Wilson during AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

It really seems that where Russell Wilson lands in free agency will depend on where Aaron Rodgers signs. Both players have reported interest from both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, with both teams seeming to prefer Rodgers.

Wilson also has interest from the Cleveland Browns, as he had an official visit there this offseason. The belief is that Rodgers will sign with the Steelers, but things still have to play out. If he doesn't, the Steelers may be open to bringing Russell Wilson back for another year.

