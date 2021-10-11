Russell Wilson injury update: Seahawks QB could return sooner than expected

When Russell Wilson suffered an injury to his finger against the LA Rams, it was feared he would be out for a significant amount of time. While the original timeline for Wilson was set at around six weeks, Seattle’s star quarterback could be back in action quicker than previously thought.

An unnamed source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.com that Wilson could return in as little as four weeks, which just days ago seemed impossible.

“That’s now the hope and, depending on some other factors, that’s possible,” the source said.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GameDay Kickoff: #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is targeting Week 10 against the #Packers to return, which would be best-case scenario after having 3 pins inserted into his middle finger for an impact fracture – one of two injuries on that finger. From @GameDay Kickoff: #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is targeting Week 10 against the #Packers to return, which would be best-case scenario after having 3 pins inserted into his middle finger for an impact fracture – one of two injuries on that finger. https://t.co/O77GS3jcvJ

Whether or not this turns out to be true, if Wilson is ready to go in four weeks, that would set his return to be in the Seahawks' bye week. Wilson will have five weeks to get his finger right before the team travels to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson could return in time for playoff push

Five weeks feels more realistic for Wilson to return, but he could still be out for the initial six to eight-week period depending on how his finger heals. With Seattle’s record currently at 2-3, Wilson will want to be back as soon as possible as he looks to make a playoff push. By the time he returns, Seattle could be out of playoff contention due to the hard division they play in.

Steering the Seahawks ship, Geno Smith will be charged with keeping the team afloat until Wilson returns as he looked comfortable in his cameo against the Rams. The former Jets player will face off against the Steelers, Saints and Jaguars should they lose all those games, with Wilson potentially returning and could drop to 2-6. This means Seattle would essentially have to win out to secure a playoff berth. Will Pete Carroll risk Wilson when the playoffs are nearly gone?

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Geno Smith is now in at QB for the Seahawks after a finger injury to Russell Wilson. Geno Smith is now in at QB for the Seahawks after a finger injury to Russell Wilson. https://t.co/mMoUYp87rC

Should Smith manage to sneak a win or two, the Seahawks will be in contention for the postseason when Wilson returns. The next three weeks shape as a defining period for Seattle as they look to get back their winning momentum and make a push for the playoffs.

