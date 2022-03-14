Russell Wilson considered 14 teams before trade to Broncos: Report 

Denver Broncos fans still cannot believe their team has acquired Russell Wilson.

Mere moments after learning that their chances of getting Aaron Rodgers were nixed, fans were greeted by the news that they were getting Seattle's pride and joy.

If it seems that the Broncos won the lottery, it is because they effectively did. According to a report made by Peter King and posted by Dov Kleiman on Twitter, Wilson originally considered 14 different teams. The Broncos were one in a sea of options.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"Roster depth, cap condition, trust in GM/coach, development of the quarterback, season-ticket and fan base."



profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2022/03/14/nfl…



Russell Wlison considered 14 different teams when he was exploring leaving the #Seahawks to a new team, via @peter_king "Roster depth, cap condition, trust in GM/coach, development of the quarterback, season-ticket and fan base." Russell Wlison considered 14 different teams when he was exploring leaving the #Seahawks to a new team, via @peter_king"Roster depth, cap condition, trust in GM/coach, development of the quarterback, season-ticket and fan base."profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2022/03/14/nfl…https://t.co/vfcmFBULf6

In Wilson's considerations, he looked at everything. From typical factors such as roster depth to less conventional factors like season-ticket and fan base, the quarterback left no stone unturned. Here's the full list of the factors the quarterback looked at:

"Russell Wlison considered 14 different teams when he was exploring leaving the #Seahawks to a new team, via @peter_king 'Roster depth, cap condition, trust in GM/coach, development of the quarterback, season-ticket and fan base.'"

How does Russell Wilson elevate the AFC West?

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

The former Seahawks quarterback joins the AFC West, arguably the most complete division in football.

The division is unmatched in terms of the number of playoff caliber teams heading into 2022. Put simply, each team has a strong argument to be solid or better next season.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson SEATTLE, I Love You.



Forever Grateful.



#3. SEATTLE, I Love You.Forever Grateful. #3.

The Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs last year. By default, it puts them in the conversation to continue to be solid. The Los Angeles Chargers came within one game of the playoffs. Justin Herbert showed that his rookie year wasn't a fluke and is now perennially expected to bring his team to a new level.

The Denver Broncos, meanwhile, now have Russell Wilson. Many saw the roster as comparable to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before they got Tom Brady. Now, with Wilson in tow, the team could be attracting several coveted free agents this offseason.

As such, it seems the playoffs are the floor for the Broncos, who haven't reached the postseason since 2015.

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs are still in the division. The team's been to four AFC championship games in the last four seasons and has been to the Super Bowl twice, winning once.

The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, aren't as dominant of a team as two years ago, but they are still the favorites to win the division and make the playoffs.

Put simply, the AFC West adding the former Seahawks quarterback elevates the quality of competition to practically unseen levels, shaping up to be an intense 2022 season, to say the least.

Edited by Adam Dickson