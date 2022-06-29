Russell Wilson and Ciara's celebrity status deemed 'not good enough' at exclusive Cannes beach club

For celebrities like Russell Wilson and Ciara, getting turned away or lumped in with the general public is not something that happens very often. Per Page Six, the celebrity couple couldn't get past the long lines at the La Guérite an exclusive restaurant and club in Cannes, France. Instead, like the general population, the quarterback and superstar wife had to wait in line.

The couple eventually got into the exclusive club and did some window shopping, trailed by bodyguards and a personal photographer.

While the quarterback's level of fame may not resonate at a similar level in France, the United States is a different story. Over the last ten years, the quarterback has become the sports face of the state of Washington. With the Seattle Seahawks, the quarterback played in two Super Bowls and won one.

His first Super Bowl win came just one year after getting drafted in the third round of the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The win came due in large part to the Legion of Boom, one of the best defenses of the 2010s. Their opponent was Peyton Manning, who steamrolled defenses en route to throwing an NFL-record 55 touchdown passes in the regular season.

Most had the Broncos winning the game, but were shocked to see the Seahawks led by Wilson feasting on the team's woeful demeanor. After the initial safety on the first offensive play for the Broncos, the Seahawks found themselves on the board almost instantly, and they never let up. The final score was 43-8. Broncos fans still list Super Bowl 48 as one of the worst games in the team's history.

Wilson's next Super Bowl came against Tom Brady. Up until this point, the Seahawks had a reputation for dominating in the fourth quarter, consistently winning after falling behind early. It seemed the quarterback was going to pull off the feat once again. With little time left at the goal line in the fourth quarter, the team had the option of running the ball.

Instead, they called a pass on a slant and the quarterback threw an interception to Malcolm Butler of the Patriots, effectively losing the game. Since then, the team hasn't been back to the Super Bowl. Now that the quarterback is a member of the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks will likely never return with Wilson at the helm.

However, a unique opportunity lies with Denver. Will the former Seahawk become the third quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises?

