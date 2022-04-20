Watch: Russell Wilson throws to Ciara as she shows off her football skills at White House

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may have some competition for the best athlete in his own home if his latest video is anything to go by. The 33-year-old quarterback attended a family day at The White House and had some fun on the front law.

Wilson threw a football to his wife Ciara, who took possession and weaved her way through several cones before performing the griddy in what was a good show of her athletic skills. Her footwork was particularly impressive.

It certainly looked like both Wilson and Ciara were enjoying themselves during the family day outing, with hundreds of on-lookers watching the family throw the football around as they celebrated Easter.

The family posed for pictures in front of the White House. They also posed with their three children and three Easter bunnies.

Russell Wilson chasing Super Bowl with Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos introduce the 33-year-old.

The 33-year-old will be chasing his second Super Bowl ring in 2022 as he suits up for a new team for the first time in his professional career. Traded to Denver after his time with the Seahawks ran its course, many were surprised it was Wilson who the Broncos chose to go with.

All offseason, it was thought that Aaron Rodgers was the number one target for the AFC team, but they ultimately decided on the 33-year-old.

Having essentially everything needed to win a Lombardi trophy, aside from a star quarterback, Denver fixed that problem and now looks set to have a major say, come the postseason.

Playing in arguably the toughest division in football, there could be a real chance that Denver won't even make the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Las Vegas Raiders have all strengthened considerably this offseason.

With a supreme defense led by former Dallas Cowboy Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb and safety Justin Simmons and an offense that has some serious weapons in Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Javonte Williams and Courtland Sutton, Denver will be a tough proposition next season.

Whether the 33-year-old can take the Broncos to the promised land remains to be seen, but he has all the necessary tools to make it happen. With an offensive-minded head coach in Nathanial Hackett, Denver will be a team to watch in 2022 at Mile-High.

Edited by Windy Goodloe