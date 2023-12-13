Russell Wilson and Ciara's newborn daughter Amora steals the show as Broncos QB shares adorable moment

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have appeared to turn things around lately after a rough start to the season. He and his wife, Ciara, now have another reason to rejoice, as their daughter was born earlier this week.

Wilson shared an adorable picture of himself and the newborn on his Instagram story on Tuesday evening. The snapshot looks to have been taken on an airplane, and the quarterback is holding his infant daughter, Amora, in his arms.

Russell Wilson posted a photo on Instagram of his newborn daughter's first flight.

Wilson added 'grateful' to the photo of him and his newborn daughter set to the song "Thank You for It All" by Marvin Sapp. The Wilson family is traveling back to Denver so that the quarterback can prepare for the Broncos primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

The Denver Broncos' recent success has put the team right into the ever-changing AFC playoff bubble.

Russell Wilson and Ciara announce birth of daughter after Broncos win

Russell Wilson led the Denver Broncos to a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Ciara and their three children were in attendance at SoFi Stadium to watch the big win, and less than 24 hours later, they welcomed a new family member.

On Monday afternoon, both Wilson and Ciara shared the news via their social media accounts. The Broncos quarterback shared on X a photo of their daughter, Amora Princess, and said that it was his second win in less than 24 hours.

Their baby girl was born sometime early Monday morning and weighed nine pounds and one ounce. Wilson and Ciara's hands can be seen each holding their newborn daughter in the sweet photo. The baby is also wearing an embroidered hat with her name printed on it.

AMORA PRINCESS WILSON 9lbs 1oz We Love You so much! @Ciara 2 wins in less than 24 hours!

This is Ciara's fourth baby and her third with Wilson. Her oldest son Future is nine years old, their daughter Sienna is five years old, and their son Win is three years old. Amora shares the same middle name as her older sister Sienna as well as her mom, Ciara.