“Future bout to get Ciara back the way Russ is playing” – NFL fans pulling their hair out after Russell Wilson’s prime-time disaster-class in Broncos defeat

Russell Wilson was traded this offseason to the Denver Broncos in hopes of becoming a Super Bowl contender. However, he and the Broncos look closer to a pretender than a contender.

After losing to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 12-9 in overtime, the quarterback is now 2-3 in his first season with Denver.

Now, NFL fans are putting his wife, singer Ciara, into the conversation after Broncos' loss on Thursday night.

Fans are mentioning Ciara's former boyfriend, rapper Future, and using his name to taunt the quarterback:

JUICE🍊 @MAYBACH_O21 Future bout to get Ciara back the way Russ is playing Future bout to get Ciara back the way Russ is playing

The Broncos quarterback met Ciara back in May 2015 during a Wisconsin Badgers basketball game. The couple made their first official public appearance during the White House Correspondents Dinner a month later.

The couple were married in England in July 2016 and have two children together: daughter Sienna and son Win.

They also have a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from Ciara's prior relationship with the rapper Future.

Ciara has seen the highs and lows of her husband's football career. Right now might be the lowest point he's been in some time.

Russell Wilson and his 2022 season thus far

The quarterback's first season with the Broncos was not the start he imagined when the Seattle Seahawks traded him to Denver this offseason.

So far, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has 1,254 yards passing, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. In the loss to Denver on Thursday night, he threw two of his three interceptions.

Offensively, the team is next to last in the NFL in points per game, averaging just 15. Wilson was given a $245 million contract to be the future of the franchise. Now, NFL fans are saying that his wife should go back to Future.

That is nasty, and perhaps the fans ought to be a little more patient with the Broncos quarterback. While the start to the season has been disappointing, there is always the possibility that Russell Wilson may make a big comeback in the coming weeks. His team would certainly be hoping so.

