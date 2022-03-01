"Indianapolis makes sense" - NFL analyst feels Russell Wilson could convert Colts to Super Bowl contenders

Russell Wilson could elevate the Indianapolis Colts to one of the best teams in the NFL. That is, at least, how one NFL analyst feels about a potential match between the Seahawks and Colts. Speaking on Get Up!, NFL analyst Chris Canty named the Colts as one team that would get into the Super Bowl with Wilson on the squad.

"It's the Indianapolis Colts. I was just talking about it with Carson Wentz. They have a top 10 scoring offense, top 10 scoring defense, playmakers on every level in the defense, and an offensive line that's built like a brick wall. They were in the bottom third of the league in terms of sacks allowed.

And then when you look at their running game with Jonathan Taylor, you're talking about a guy that's an MVP candidate. Yeah, you got to work on some of the weapons. But Indianapolis makes a lot of sense. And if you look back at what their owner Jim Irsay tweeted out during the playoffs in January, he said you have to have a quarterback in an offense that can score north of 30 to win this time of year. And you got to have a defense that can keep him under that.

You couple that with the reports that we see coming up with Chris Mortensen and others. It makes it feel like the culture is about to make a big push in order to try to get one of these big time quarterbacks."

Why the Colts could be a great landing spot for Russell Wilson

Since Peyton Manning was pushed out the back door in the early 2010s, the team has had about as bad of a time as any team in terms of going through the quarterback carousel. However, they've been able to tread water as well as any team that has had the number of quarterbacks that the Colts have had.

Despite having seven notable quarterback changes since 2010, the team has only had two losing seasons. First came Peyton Manning's neck injury. Next, Andrew Luck had his own injury issues. Then, came his surprise retirement. After that, the team landed Phillip Rivers, went 11-5, and lost him to retirement. In 2021, the team had Carson Wentz, went 9-8, and is now eyeing someone new.

Teams that switch quarterbacks as often as the Colts usually stay well under .500. However, the Colts have bucked that trend. A team cannot do this without weapons on the coaching staff and throughout the roster. As such, a jump from Carson Wentz to Wilson, the quarterback who blew out Peyton Manning in Super Bowl 48, would put the team near the top of the AFC. So the question is, will they get Wilson?

