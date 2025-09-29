  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Russell Wilson congratulates "young stud" Jaxson Dart after rookie QB bags first victory as Giants QB1 vs. Chargers

Russell Wilson congratulates "young stud" Jaxson Dart after rookie QB bags first victory as Giants QB1 vs. Chargers

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 29, 2025 15:11 GMT
New England Patriots v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Russell Wilson congratulated rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart - Source: Getty

Russell Wilson was benched last week in favor of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. The New York Giants were 0-3 heading into Week 4 and the organization made the decision to make a change at the quarterback position in hopes of finding success.

Ad

Dart's starting debut was everything the New York Giants and their fan base could have hoped for. Dart led the Giants to a 21-18 win and handed the Los Angeles Chargers their first loss of the season.

After the game, the Super Bowl winning quarterback showed his support and pride for Dart after his first win. The veteran quarterback reshared a video of Dart praising Wilson for being a big influence in his life as a quarterback. Wilson added his own caption to the Instagram Story, calling the 22-year-old a 'stud'.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Got you Bro! Young Stud! First W! Let's keep stacking!"-Wilson captioned the photo.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jaxson Dart received support from Wilson. (Photo via Russell Wilson&#039;s Instagram Story)
Jaxson Dart received support from Wilson. (Photo via Russell Wilson's Instagram Story)

Jaxson Dart completed 13 of 20 passes for a total of 111 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed ten times for a total of 54 yards and a touchdown. Russell Wilson did make an appearance in the third quarter, completing a pass to Wan'Dale Robinson for an eight-yard gain.

Ad

Russell Wilson shared inspriational message after being benched

Quarterback Russell Wilson hasn't shown any hostility since losing the starting role to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. After the news of Dart getting the starting role, Wilson took to Instagram to share an inspirational and spiritual message. A sign that he knows that everything happens for a reason.

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God” Romans‬ ‭8‬:‭28‬-Wilson wrote on Instagram.
Ad

In the first three games of the season, Wilson completed 65 of 110 passes for a total of 778 yards and three touchdowns. The veteran quarterback signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with the New York Giants in March 2025. That was after he spent the 2024 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping lead them to an appearance in the AFC Wild Card round.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications