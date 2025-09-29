Russell Wilson congratulates "young stud" Jaxson Dart after rookie QB bags first victory as Giants QB1 vs. Chargers

Russell Wilson was benched last week in favor of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. The New York Giants were 0-3 heading into Week 4 and the organization made the decision to make a change at the quarterback position in hopes of finding success.Dart's starting debut was everything the New York Giants and their fan base could have hoped for. Dart led the Giants to a 21-18 win and handed the Los Angeles Chargers their first loss of the season. After the game, the Super Bowl winning quarterback showed his support and pride for Dart after his first win. The veteran quarterback reshared a video of Dart praising Wilson for being a big influence in his life as a quarterback. Wilson added his own caption to the Instagram Story, calling the 22-year-old a 'stud'.&quot;Got you Bro! Young Stud! First W! Let's keep stacking!&quot;-Wilson captioned the photo.Jaxson Dart received support from Wilson. (Photo via Russell Wilson's Instagram Story)Jaxson Dart completed 13 of 20 passes for a total of 111 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed ten times for a total of 54 yards and a touchdown. Russell Wilson did make an appearance in the third quarter, completing a pass to Wan'Dale Robinson for an eight-yard gain. Russell Wilson shared inspriational message after being benchedQuarterback Russell Wilson hasn't shown any hostility since losing the starting role to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. After the news of Dart getting the starting role, Wilson took to Instagram to share an inspirational and spiritual message. A sign that he knows that everything happens for a reason. “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God” Romans‬ ‭8‬:‭28‬-Wilson wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first three games of the season, Wilson completed 65 of 110 passes for a total of 778 yards and three touchdowns. The veteran quarterback signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with the New York Giants in March 2025. That was after he spent the 2024 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping lead them to an appearance in the AFC Wild Card round.